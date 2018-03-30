Aerotech News & Review


Business

March 30, 2018
 

A King has arrived: Sikorsky CH-53 King Stallion heavy lift helicopter arrives in Germany for international debut

Sikorsky photograph Sikorsky photograph

A Sikorsky CH-53K heavy lift helicopter was unloaded from the cargo bay of a C-17 Globemaster, which touched down in Holzdorf, Germany, ahead of its international debut at the ILA Berlin Air Show next month.

A CH-53K heavy lift helicopter built by Sikorsky has arrived in Holzdorf, Germany, ahead of its international debut at the ILA Berlin Air Show next month.
Sikorsky is a Lockheed Martin company.

This is the first time a King Stallion helicopter has been loaded into a C-17 Globemaster and transported to the base of a European ally.

“We are excited for the opportunity to showcase the capabilities of this all new CH-53K heavy lift helicopter to an international audience. This is the only true heavy lift helicopter in production,” said Sikorsky President Dan Schultz.

Sikorsky demonstrated the King Stallion’s strategic airlift capability during an exercise at the Sikorsky Development Flight Center in West Palm Beach, Florida, prior to the departure for Germany.

A trained Sikorsky crew partially disassembled the CH-53K helicopter, loaded it into the C-17 cabin and then unloaded the helicopter while representatives from Naval Air Systems Command and the U.S. Marine Corps observed the exercise. As a result, the CH-53K program achieved its Air Transportability Test Loading Activity certification from the U.S. Air Force.

The CH-53K King Stallion test program recently completed the following milestones: maximum weight single-point cargo hook sling load of 36,000 pounds (16,329 kilograms); forward flight speed of 200 knots; 60 degrees angle of bank turns; 12-degree slope landings and takeoffs; external load auto-jettison; and gunfire testing. These milestones come just weeks ahead of Sikorsky delivering the first CH-53K helicopter to the U.S. Marines.

The helicopter will remain at the Holzdorf Air Base, a military airfield operated by the German Air Force (Luftwaffe), until the start of the ILA Berlin Air Show. The CH-53K will showcase its capabilities, maneuverability and advanced fly-by-wire technology during demonstration flights at the air show.

The CH-53K aircraft is an all-new aircraft, using modern intelligent design. The rugged CH-53K is designed to ensure reliability, low maintenance, high availability and enhanced survivability in the most austere and remote forward operating bases.

The CH-53K helicopter is the best choice for completing missions like humanitarian aid, troop transport, casualty evacuation, support of special operations forces, and combat search and rescue. No matter the mission, the aircraft will provide the highest degree of safety for its crew and occupants in all conditions.



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

2018 Los Angeles County Air Show Guide

LA County Air Show, featuring the USAF F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team and more! Includes flight line map and information on aerial performances and static displays. Presented by Lockheed Martin at Fox Airfield, Lancaster CA, March 24 & 25 2018.

LA County Air Show Guide

 

AV Veteran Talk- Bob Alvis

 

Each week, Bob Alvis interviews local veterans, community volunteers and aerospace related guests on AV Veterans Talk, sponsored by Aerotech News and Review. The podcasts are uploaded to the Aerotech News and Review Facebook page as well as our YouTube channel.

Here is the link to Aerotech News and Review on Facebook:
Aerotech News and Review Facebook

Here is the link to our youtube channel:
Aerotech News YouTube Channel

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
News

News Briefs – March 30, 2018

Maine lawmakers support rolled-back tax credit for shipyard A bill that would continue providing tens of millions of dollars in state tax breaks to a Navy shipbuilder is getting support from Maine lawmakers. The Senate voted 25-9 March 28 to provide a tax credit to Bath Iron Works. The bill faces more legislative action. The...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Business
Lockheed Martin photograph by Alex Groves

U.S., Republic of Korea celebrate debut of the Korea’s first F-35A

Republic of Korea and U.S. government leaders celebrated the public debut or ‘roll out’ of the first Republic of Korea Air Force F-35A Lightning II at the Lockheed Martin Fort Worth, Texas, production facility March...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Business

Poland to buy Northrop Grumman’s Integrated Air and Missile Defense Battle Command System

The Polish government has signed a Letter of Offer and Acceptance with the U.S. government to purchase the Northrop Grumman-developed Integrated Air and Missile Defense Battle Command System. The LOA allows the U.S. government to start contracting with Northrop Grumman for production and delivery of IBCS that enables Poland’s modernized air defense capabilities. Poland becomes...
 
Full Story »

 