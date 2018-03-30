Headlines – March 30, 2018

News
Shulkin out: Trump fires VA secretary after weeks of controversy –
President Donald Trump fired Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin March 28, ending weeks of speculation about the embattled administrator’s future.
Air Force risk losing third of F-35s if upkeep costs aren’t cut –
The U.S. Air Force may have to cut its purchases of Lockheed Martin’s F-35 by a third if it can’t find ways to reduce operations and support costs by as much as 38 percent over a decade, according to an internal analysis.
Business
‘Flying Whale’ blimp that never lands joins global airship race –
France has entered the global race to develop a viable cargo airship with a 500-foot blimp designed to lift lumber from deep woodland.
To pay or not to pay: Airbus faces dilemma as bribery probes loom –
Airbus SE is being forced by French courts to pay millions of dollars to partners who it alleges used corruption to broker airplane deals in strategic countries.
Croatia to buy used F-16D jets from Israel for $500 million –
The Croatian government has decided to procure used F-16D Barak fighter jets from Israel, in order to replace its aging fleet of Russian jets.
U.S., South Korea celebrate first South Korean F-35A and ‘iron clad’ alliance –
Officials from South Korea and the United States gathered in Fort Worth, Texas, March 28 to celebrate the public debut of the South Korean Air Force’s first F-35A Lightning II multirole fighter jet.
South Korea eyes French design for indigenous nuclear sub, sources say –
South Korea’s Navy is reviewing a plan to build a 5,000-ton nuclear-powered submarine in an effort to boost its deterrence against North Korea’s sub-based nuclear attack capability.
Australia clears heavy fuel variant of S-100 UAV for shipborne evaluations –
The Royal Australian Navy will soon begin shipborne evaluations of the S-100 unmanned aerial system. Evaluations aim to further inoculate the service with advanced shipborne rotor-wing UAV deployment concepts.
Nigeria to manufacture Polish assault rifles –
The Polish Armaments Group holding company and Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria signed a letter of intent on 26 March covering the production of Beryl M762 assault rifles in Nigeria, the rifle’s manufacturer Fabryka Broni announced.
UK JHC prepares for Future Force 2025 and global contingencies –
The United Kingdom’s Joint Helicopter Command operates the country’s fleet of more than 200 battlefield helicopters. Over the past five years, the JHC has transitioned from supporting counter insurgency operations in Afghanistan and Iraq to a rapid-reaction global contingency role in support of the UK’s Future Force 2025.
Defense
F/A-18 that crashed off Florida was flying with one engine, document says –
The Navy jet that crashed March 14 off Florida’s coast and resulted in both crew members’ deaths was flying with only one engine as it attempted to land, according to the Naval Safety Center.
Army details timeline for Short Range Air Defense system contract and prototype –
The U.S. Army plans to be fully under contract for mission equipment packages to transform its Stryker combat vehicles into maneuverable Short Range Air Defense, or SHORAD, systems by August with prototypes expected the following spring.
12 trends that leaders at the Army’s Training, Doctrine Command are watching –
As the political landscape changes in Europe, the Army is considering new ways to solve problems related to weapons of mass destruction, cyberattacks, and electronic warfare.
TRADOC boss: Today’s soldiers have lost their edge against our enemies –
The Army has had no fewer than three major pushes in the past 15 years to upgrade soldier technology to state-of-the-art, but senior leaders are hoping that with the advent of Army Futures Command, this time they’ll finally get it right.
U.S. Air Force to kick off competition for new A-10 Wings –
President Donald Trump’s signature on the $1.3 trillion omnibus spending bill last week gave the U.S. Air Force the green light to move forward with re-winging the A-10 Warthog so the venerable attack aircraft can fly into the 2030s.
Air Force grounds all F-15C fighters at Oregon training base –
A portion of the Air National Guard’s F-15 Eagle fleet at Kingsley Field, Ore., has been grounded over significant maintenance issues affecting the aircraft’s structure, Military.com has learned.
Veterans
How veterans are powering Democrats’ 2018 hopes –
From Staten Island to San Diego suburbs, millennials with military résumés are making GOP districts competitive.
Trump’s surprise pick for the next VA secretary raises questions –
President Donald Trump’s sudden firing of Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin and surprise nomination of the White House’s top physician to take his place has raised concerns among lawmakers and veterans groups who worry it will disrupt ongoing efforts to reform the massive federal bureaucracy.
Veteran kills himself in VA medical center waiting room –
A 62-year-old veteran committed suicide inside the John Cochran VA Medical Center’s waiting room in St. Louis early March 26.
Report: VA missed background checks for thousands of employees –
Veterans Affairs officials employed more than 6,000 workers — many with access to patients and sensitive personal information — without performing proper background checks, according to a new inspector general investigation released this week.