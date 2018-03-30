Poland to buy Northrop Grumman’s Integrated Air and Missile Defense Battle Command System

The Polish government has signed a Letter of Offer and Acceptance with the U.S. government to purchase the Northrop Grumman-developed Integrated Air and Missile Defense Battle Command System.

The LOA allows the U.S. government to start contracting with Northrop Grumman for production and delivery of IBCS that enables Poland’s modernized air defense capabilities.

Poland becomes the first international partner country to purchase the IBCS. By implementing IBCS, Poland will transform its IAMD capabilities in a manner consistent with how the U.S. Army is revolutionizing IAMD. Poland will also ensure seamless integration of its air defense forces in allied operations.

“We congratulate Poland on its recent anniversary of accession to NATO,” said Dan Verwiel, vice president and general manager, missile defense and protective systems, Northrop Grumman. “With IBCS, Poland sets a new standard for NATO for the most cutting edge IAMD capabilities possible.”

“Northrop Grumman looks forward to working with the Polish Ministry of National Defence and Polish industry to help produce and sustain IBCS for the WIS?A program,” said Tarik Reyes, vice president, business development, missile defense and protective systems, Northrop Grumman.

IBCS continues to confirm the effectiveness of a net-centric, enterprise approach to IAMD for getting capabilities to the warfighter that make a pivotal difference on the battlefield. IBCS replaces stove-piped legacy C2 systems to deliver a single integrated air picture and offer the flexibility to deploy smaller force packages. By integrating sensors and interceptors, IBCS provides wider area surveillance and broader protection areas. With its truly open systems architecture, IBCS enables incorporation of current and future sensors and weapon systems and interoperability with joint C2 and the ballistic missile defense system.

Key to IAMD transformation and the Army IAMD portfolio, the IBCS is managed by the U.S. Army IAMD Project Office, Program Executive Office for Missiles and Space, Redstone Arsenal, Ala.