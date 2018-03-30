Aerotech News & Review


Business

March 30, 2018
 

Poland to buy Northrop Grumman’s Integrated Air and Missile Defense Battle Command System

The Polish government has signed a Letter of Offer and Acceptance with the U.S. government to purchase the Northrop Grumman-developed Integrated Air and Missile Defense Battle Command System.

The LOA allows the U.S. government to start contracting with Northrop Grumman for production and delivery of IBCS that enables Poland’s modernized air defense capabilities.

Poland becomes the first international partner country to purchase the IBCS. By implementing IBCS, Poland will transform its IAMD capabilities in a manner consistent with how the U.S. Army is revolutionizing IAMD. Poland will also ensure seamless integration of its air defense forces in allied operations.

“We congratulate Poland on its recent anniversary of accession to NATO,” said Dan Verwiel, vice president and general manager, missile defense and protective systems, Northrop Grumman. “With IBCS, Poland sets a new standard for NATO for the most cutting edge IAMD capabilities possible.”

“Northrop Grumman looks forward to working with the Polish Ministry of National Defence and Polish industry to help produce and sustain IBCS for the WIS?A program,” said Tarik Reyes, vice president, business development, missile defense and protective systems, Northrop Grumman.

IBCS continues to confirm the effectiveness of a net-centric, enterprise approach to IAMD for getting capabilities to the warfighter that make a pivotal difference on the battlefield. IBCS replaces stove-piped legacy C2 systems to deliver a single integrated air picture and offer the flexibility to deploy smaller force packages. By integrating sensors and interceptors, IBCS provides wider area surveillance and broader protection areas. With its truly open systems architecture, IBCS enables incorporation of current and future sensors and weapon systems and interoperability with joint C2 and the ballistic missile defense system.

Key to IAMD transformation and the Army IAMD portfolio, the IBCS is managed by the U.S. Army IAMD Project Office, Program Executive Office for Missiles and Space, Redstone Arsenal, Ala.



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

2018 Los Angeles County Air Show Guide

LA County Air Show, featuring the USAF F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team and more! Includes flight line map and information on aerial performances and static displays. Presented by Lockheed Martin at Fox Airfield, Lancaster CA, March 24 & 25 2018.

LA County Air Show Guide

 

AV Veteran Talk- Bob Alvis

 

Each week, Bob Alvis interviews local veterans, community volunteers and aerospace related guests on AV Veterans Talk, sponsored by Aerotech News and Review. The podcasts are uploaded to the Aerotech News and Review Facebook page as well as our YouTube channel.

Here is the link to Aerotech News and Review on Facebook:
Aerotech News and Review Facebook

Here is the link to our youtube channel:
Aerotech News YouTube Channel

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
News

News Briefs – March 30, 2018

Maine lawmakers support rolled-back tax credit for shipyard A bill that would continue providing tens of millions of dollars in state tax breaks to a Navy shipbuilder is getting support from Maine lawmakers. The Senate voted 25-9 March 28 to provide a tax credit to Bath Iron Works. The bill faces more legislative action. The...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Business
Lockheed Martin photograph by Alex Groves

U.S., Republic of Korea celebrate debut of the Korea’s first F-35A

Republic of Korea and U.S. government leaders celebrated the public debut or ‘roll out’ of the first Republic of Korea Air Force F-35A Lightning II at the Lockheed Martin Fort Worth, Texas, production facility March...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Defense
irwin-image3

504th’s Imagery Analysts serve as combat multipliers at NTC

Courtesy photograph A Tactical Ground Station Humvee is parked during a training exercise at Fort Huachuca, Ariz. Soldiers with the 504th MI Brigade utilized the TGS vehicle to pull satellite and live videos feeds into the 3rd ...
 
Full Story »

 