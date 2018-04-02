Aerotech News & Review


Veterans

April 2, 2018
 

Navy honors service of Vietnam War veterans

PO2 Destiny Cheek
Washington, D.C.

navy-vietnam
The Naval History and Heritage Command held a commemoration ceremony in honor of Vietnam War Veterans Day at the National Museum of the U.S. Navy’s Cold War Gallery located on the Washington Navy Yard, March 29, 2018.

The Vietnam War Veterans Recognition Act of 2017, designates March 29 of each year as Vietnam War Veterans Day. The ceremony honored and recognized the heroism of the Sailors, Marines, Airmen and Soldiers who served during the Vietnam War.

“I think this commemoration is particularly important because when they came home Vietnam War veterans did not get the recognition for their courage and valor that they deserved,” said retired Rear Adm. Sam Cox, director of the Naval History and and Heritage Command. “Hosting this event is an opportunity to do the right thing even though it’s well overdue.”

The ceremony began with colors presented by the United States Navy Ceremonial Guard while the national anthem was sung by a member of the U.S. Navy Band.

Mark Weber, Managing Director of the National Museum of the U.S. Navy, served as the master of ceremonies. Following the anthem, Weber read the Presidential Proclamation Commemorating the 50th Anniversary of the Vietnam War. In 2017, President Donald Trump signed a proclamation to continue the 13-year Commemoration of the 50th Anniversary of the Vietnam War that began in 2012.

Cox presented Vietnam veterans in attendance with a pin to recognize their service and sacrifice. Among the Vietnam veterans present was John Desselle, a civilian employee of the Naval History and Heritage Command.

“This recognition means a lot to me,” said Desselle. “When I came back from Vietnam, nobody cared to talk to us, they assumed we were crazy. Today, I was thanked for my service which truly touches me.”

The guest speaker of the ceremony was retired Lt. Cmdr. Thomas J. Cutler. He served during the time of war in Vietnam and is a well-known author and speaker. Cutler began his presentation with a photo display accompanied by music.

After the photo presentation, he spoke to the audience wearing a Vietnam War-era uniform as if it was their first day on the ground “in-country” during the Vietnam War. He gave a welcome aboard brief with guidelines and advice for service members to follow while in Vietnam.

“Listen up, you may fall asleep but this information may save your life while in Vietnam,” said Cutler.

Cutler continued the brief speaking to the audience about how to wear the uniform properly to avoid leeches, the type of assignments they could expect, the many hazards to avoid, and even the importance of taking malaria pills.

“It’s time to meet the enemy,” said Cutler as he displayed a picture of a mosquito. “Take your malaria pills. It’s better to have a year of an upset stomach, than a lifetime of malaria.”

The presentation continued with vital information pertaining to how to survive while in Vietnam. Cutler also spoke about his experience when he returned home from the war. “When I came back from Vietnam, for almost 10 years I could not talk about my experience. Nobody wanted to hear it or talk about it,” said Cutler. “Years later, now the awareness and knowledge has drastically increased and we appreciate it.”

For more information about the U.S. Navy and the Vietnam War, visit https://www.history.navy.mil/browse-by-topic/wars-conflicts-and-operations/vietnam-war0.html.
The Naval History and Heritage Command, located at the Washington Navy Yard, is responsible for the preservation, analysis, and dissemination of U.S. naval history and heritage. It provides the knowledge foundation for the Navy by maintaining historically relevant resources and products that reflect the Navy’s unique and enduring contributions through our nation’s history, and supports the fleet by assisting with and delivering professional research, analysis, and interpretive services. NHHC is composed of many activities including the Navy Department Library, the Navy Operational Archives, the Navy art and artifact collections, underwater archeology, Navy histories, ten museums, USS Constitution repair facility and the historic ship Nautilus.



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

2018 Los Angeles County Air Show Guide

LA County Air Show, featuring the USAF F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team and more! Includes flight line map and information on aerial performances and static displays. Presented by Lockheed Martin at Fox Airfield, Lancaster CA, March 24 & 25 2018.

LA County Air Show Guide

 

AV Veteran Talk- Bob Alvis

 

Each week, Bob Alvis interviews local veterans, community volunteers and aerospace related guests on AV Veterans Talk, sponsored by Aerotech News and Review. The podcasts are uploaded to the Aerotech News and Review Facebook page as well as our YouTube channel.

Here is the link to Aerotech News and Review on Facebook:
Aerotech News and Review Facebook

Here is the link to our youtube channel:
Aerotech News YouTube Channel

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
News

News Briefs – April 2, 2018

Queen Elizabeth praises Royal Air Force on 100th anniversary Queen Elizabeth II has sent congratulations to Britain’s Royal Air Force on the 100th anniversary of its founding. The queen’s message was read at a breakfast reception held April 1 at a central London building that served as the RAF’s first headquarters. The Royal Air Force...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Space
nasa-mars

Mars parachute test successfully launched from Wallops

The launch of a Black Brant IX sounding rocket carrying the Advanced Supersonic Parachute Inflation Research Experiment or ASPIRE was successfully conducted at 12:19 p.m., EDT, March 31, 2018, from NASA’s Wallops Flight Faci...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Defense
luke-F35

F-35 touches down for the first time in South America

Air Force graphic Graphic commemorating two F-35 Lightning II’s assigned to the 56th Fighter Wing landing in South America for the 2018 Feria Internacional del Aire y del Espacio marking the first time the F-35 has been t...
 
Full Story »

 