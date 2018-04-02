Aerotech News & Review


April 2, 2018
 

Soldier killed in Syria identified as 36-year-old from Texas

Deb Riechmann
Associated Press
Army photograph Army photograph

Army Master Sgt. Jonathan J. Dunbar, of Austin, died March 30, 2018, from injuries suffered when an IED detonated near his patrol in Manbij, Syria, on March 29.

The American service member killed last week by a roadside bomb in northern Syria was a 36-year-old Army soldier from Texas, the Defense Department said March 31.
Master Sgt. Jonathan J. Dunbar, of Austin, died March 30 as a result of injuries suffered when an improvised explosive device detonated near his patrol in Manbij — not far from the border with Turkey — during an operation against the Islamic State group, officials said.

A British armed forces member also was killed and five other people were wounded in the March 29 bombing — a rare attack since the U.S.-led coalition sent troops into the country.

“Coalition forces, in an advise, assist and accompany capacity with our partners, were conducting a mission to kill or capture a known member when they were struck by an improvised explosive device,” the U.S.-led coalition said Saturday in a statement to The Associated Press.

Dunbar was assigned to the headquarters of the U.S. Army Special Operations Command in Fort Bragg, North Carolina.

Manbij, a mixed Arab-Kurdish town, is under threat of a Turkish military operation. Ankara says the town is controlled by Syrian Kurdish militiamen that Turkish officials claim are “terrorists” and an extension of Kurdish insurgents inside Turkey.

In recent weeks, Manbij has seen an assassination attempt against a senior Kurdish official on the highway outside the town and a number of small explosions. Authorities imposed a curfew after 11 p.m., and in recent days barred motorcycles from moving around the town after sunset.

Dunbar is the fourth American service member to die in Syria since the U.S. began attacking Islamic State group militants there in September 2014, according to the Pentagon’s Defense Casualty Analysis System.

The others were Air Force Staff Sgt. Austin Bieren, whose death was specifically labeled by the Pentagon as noncombat related; Navy Senior Chief Petty Officer Scott C. Dayton, who was killed by an improved explosive device; and Army Spec. Etienne J. Murphy, who died in a vehicle rollover.



 

