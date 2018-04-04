Headlines – April 4, 2018

Aerotech News & Review


Four Crew Presumed Dead After a Marine Helicopter Crash in California –
A Marine helicopter crashed during a Southern California training mission and all four crew members were believed killed, the military said.
 
Marine Harrier crashes during takeoff in Djibouti, pilot in stable condition –
A Marine Harrier pilot is in stable condition after ejecting during a takeoff from Djibouti Ambouli International Airport April 3, according to military officials.
 
Trump says military troops will guard US-Mexico border –
President Donald Trump said April 3 that he’s directing the U.S. military to secure the U.S.-Mexico border in lieu of, for now, a border wall.
 
Trump says ‘it’s time’ to leave Syria; Votel says we’re staying –
At almost the exact same time that President Donald Trump said at the White House April 3 that the U.S. will soon be departing Syria, his top commander for forces there said the U.S. is in for the long haul.
 
 

Business

Turkey’s Erdogan says missile deal with Russia is final –
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said April 3 that his country’s plan to purchase Russia’s long-range missile defense system is a “done deal,” brushing aside concerns from some NATO allies.
 
General Dynamics completes CSRA acquisition –
General Dynamics has completed a roughly $9.7 billion acquisition of IT services giant CSRA.
 
Northrop to produce gun modules for Littoral Combat Ships –
Northrop Grumman has been awarded a $7.4 million contract by the U.S. Navy for gun mission modules for the branch’s littoral combat ships.
 
Aussie F-35A drives historic shift to U.S. Air Force focus from U.S. –
The unique capabilities of the 72 F-35As Australia will buy are driving the close U.S. ally to rethink and build new infrastructure to protect the aircraft’s highly classified stealth capabilities, as well as its data.
 
NASA picks Lockheed Martin to make low-boom supersonic x-Plane –
Lockheed, whose Skunk Works division did initial work on the jet, wins the $247.5 million contract to build a quieter plane that could lead to a new era of supersonic flight.
 
 

Defense

Pricetag for Pentagon’s major weapon systems grows by 10 percent –
The estimated cost for procuring the Pentagon’s major weapon systems increased 10 percent in 2017, growing from $1.74 trillion to $1.92 trillion in projected costs.
 
Pentagon formulating plan to move F-35 management from central office to services –
The Defense Department plans to dissolve the F-35 Joint Program Office and revert to a more traditional management structure where the U.S. Air Force, Navy and Marine Corps all run their own program offices – eventually.
 
Navy fighter squadron begins switch to the F-35 –
While the Navy’s two Joint Strike Fighter training squadrons tested their sea legs in the Atlantic in March, the future of the Navy’s operations was getting underway in earnest at Naval Air Station, Lemoore, Calif.
 
U.S. Air Force to deploy CV-22 tiltrotor aircraft to Japan early –
The U.S. Air Force has said today that it will deploy the CV-22 tiltrotor aircraft to Japan this week, more than a year ahead of schedule.
 
Air Force B-1B Lancers return to Al Udeid after 2-year absence –
Two B-1B Lancers from Ellsworth Air Force Base in South Dakota landed at Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar March 31.
 
Marines set more milestones with F-35B –
The Corps recently set two new milestones for the F-35 program as it continues to transition to the high-tech aircraft.
 
 

Veterans

Vets group wants acting VA secretary out, calling his assignment a legal worry –
Officials from one of the nation’s largest veterans groups are calling for President Donald Trump to remove the acting Veterans Affairs secretary from the post and instead hand over control to the department’s deputy secretary, saying that is “what the law calls for.”



 

Local
A U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds pilot was killed when his F-16 Fighting Falcon crashed at the Nevada Test and Training Range at approximately 10:30 a.m., April 4. The Air Force has identified the pilot as Maj. Stephen Del Bagno the No. 4 jet. Del Bagn hailed from Valencia, Calif.

Valencia native identified in Thunderbird crash

Valencia native identified in Thunderbird crash

A U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds pilot was killed when his F-16 Fighting Falcon crashed at the Nevada Test and Training Range at approximately 10:30 a.m., April 4. The Air Force has identified the pilot as Maj. Stephen Del Bagno t...
 
News

News Briefs – April 4, 2018

Sweden issues maritime warning for Russia’s Baltic Sea drill Swedish authorities have issued a warning to civilian maritime traffic on the Baltic Sea due to the Russian Navy’s military drills and missile tests this week. Marie Hallerfelt of the Swedish Maritime Administration says April 3 that Russian artillery exercises in three separate areas in the...
 
Local
Lockheed Martin photograph

NASA awards contract to build quieter supersonic aircraft

Lockheed Martin photograph The Lockheed Martin Skunk Works’ X-plane design will cruise at 55,000 feet, Mach 1.4, and will generate a gentle, supersonic heartbeat instead of a sonic boom. NASA has taken another step toward re-...
 
