April 11, 2018
 

Boeing debuts new analytics, MRO capabilities at MRO Americas

Boeing announces five new products and services across its services portfolios, all geared towards enhanced digital transformation and MRO value improvement.

For the first time at the MRO Americas Conference and Exhibition in Orlando, Fla., Boeing is announcing five new products and services across its services portfolios, all geared towards continuing enhanced digital transformation and MRO value improvement.

“These new service capabilities are driving lifecycle innovation in the form of faster flow times, lower operational costs, and enhanced end-to-end reliability,” said Stan Deal, president and CEO of Boeing Global Services. “As these tools are introduced to fleets, platforms will become more efficient and less expensive to operate.” 

Boeing is announcing the following new products and services:
* A new customer-requested capability called Self-Service Analytics by Boeing AnalytX allows subscribing customers to access their applications’ data, using new analytics tools. The service, which provides millions of records, will enable customers to find new insights and opportunities to meet business goals. Select customers of Airplane Health Management, Flight Planning, Fuel Dashboard and the In-Service Data Program will be able to use self-service analytics starting this month.

* Boeing has launched a rapid response capability that allows emergent parts and engineering modifications to be made quickly, delivering more affordable, fit-for-purpose modifications. Based in San Antonio, Texas the rapid response center is in a 59,000-square-foot dedicated hangar that fits a 747-8 or C-5 Galaxy.

* A new, interactive tool called the Service Bulletin Value Tool, powered by Boeing AnalytX, allows customers to better understand which of more than 1,000 service bulletins today should be implemented in their fleet, using their own cost and savings benefit parameters. The free tool is available to existing customers through myBoeingfleet.

* Boeing, through its subsidiary Jeppesen, has introduced new features to Aviator, an all-in-one app that provides centralized access to a seamless, integrated suite of airline electronic flight bag tools. These new capabilities include Briefing, which allows crews to reduce time spent on pre-flight procedures through a paperless briefing experience and Weather, which increases situational awareness with simple access to the meteorological data operators need. The addition of FliteDeck Advisor as an app feature will help reduce fuel consumption and increase on-time performance using analysis and application of real-time data.

* Boeing has received regulatory approval and is the first in the world to offer repair capabilities for 737 MAX Leap-1B inlets at Boeing South Carolina in North Charleston. The achievement represents further investment in support of Boeing’s Nacelle Exchange Program, which we launched in February of 2017.

Boeing is also announcing the following customer and distribution agreement:
* HYDRO Systems KG signed a five-year distribution agreement with Aviall providing access to HYDRO Systems KG’s entire line of products. HYDRO manufactures a high-quality line of ground support equipment including a full line of tripod jacks, axle jacks, towbars and landing gear installation equipment.



 

