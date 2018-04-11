Headlines – April 10, 2018

News
Trump urged to hit Syria harder this time, despite risks –
More forcible response could provoke escalation of conflict.
More shows canceled as Air Force Thunderbirds mourn lost pilot –
The Thunderbirds have canceled two more shows in the wake of the crash that killed one of its pilots.
Business
Major players pitch solutions for Navy’s next training helicopter –
Several major players in the helicopter industry pitched possible solutions for the Navy’s next initial-entry, rotary-wing training helicopter as the service signals stronger intentions to replace its aging TH-57 Sea Ranger fleet.
Cobham to produce oxygen system for South Korea’s KF-X fighter –
Cobham has landed a contract to design and produce the oxygen system for South Korea’s future fighter, the KF-X manufactured by Korean Aerospace Industries, the company announced April 10.
Navy admirals worried struggling shipyards may impede efforts to increase fleet –
Navy admirals are concerned about the economic viability of shipyards and other suppliers as the branch works toward its goal of a 355-ship fleet.
How Italy should streamline its military, according to one think tank –
Italy’s politicians have been urged by a leading think tank to pass a bill now languishing in parliament, which introduces six-year defense spending plans to give stability to Italy’s poorly funded armed forces.
Turkish group to modernize Barbaros-class frigates –
A local consortium of two big-scale Turkish defense companies will upgrade the navy’s Barbaros-class frigates, the companies announced.
Going BRAC-less: What to do with U.S. military’s excess property –
The Pentagon is offering an alternative to closing bases, and Congress should support it.
Defense
Amid rising threats, the Corps flexes to Pacific –
The Marine Corps is getting underway with one of its biggest redistribution of forces since World War II as thousands of Marines are shifting to the Pacific and moving around the region in an effort to prepare to counter rising threats from China to North Korea.
This gun shoots drones out of sky –
Ground pounders may soon be swatting those pesky drones from the battlefield’s airspace with the help of a new hand-held device.
New undersea drones are smaller, cheaper and can be refueled deep under water –
Bright yellow underwater drones were a visible highlight on the exhibition floor here at the Sea-Air-Space Exposition.
New Navy EW program set for major milestone this summer –
One of the Navy’s newest electronic warfare programs is slated for what’s known as a “critical design review” — a technical audit to ensure any systems produced under the program can meet performance, cost, schedule and risk baselines.
Navy, Marine Corps must now account for logistics in exercises, wargames –
Future Navy and Marine Corps war games and exercises will include delivering supplies and personnel to contested environments with the goal of gaining an understanding of how using logistics wins fights.
Navy: First operational MQ-4C Tritons will deploy to Guam by year’s end –
The Navy’s first two operational MQ-4C Triton high-altitude surveillance aircraft will start missions over the Pacific by the end of the year from a forward base in Guam, Naval Air Systems Command officials told reporters.
Epicenter of Army ground combat is adding a new tool to its mission –
The epicenter of the Army’s training for infantry, airborne and maneuver warfare could soon become the home for all things robot.
Veterans
Vets groups, lawmakers say they’re against it — but what does ‘privatization’ of Veterans Affairs really mean? –
When confirmation hearings for the next Veterans Affairs secretary begin in a few weeks, privatization of the department will be the main focus of most lawmakers’ questions.
Senate appropriations committee shake-up hits key defense, veterans lawmakers –
Senate officials on April 10 named a new leader for the chamber’s powerful appropriations committee, a move that directly impacts the upcoming budget debates for the Defense Department and Department of Veterans Affairs.
Veterans Affairs on course to top agency health IT spending –
The Department of Veterans Affairs is on course to be the top agency for government health IT spending in the next five years, according to a new market forecast from DelTek. The Department of Health and Human Services currently leads in IT spend, but the completed deployment of the Affordable Care Act insurance marketplace will curtail some of that spending just as the VA begins to ramp up.
Trump says veterans wait too long for health care. VA’s 33,000 vacancies might have something to do with that –
The administration defends its hiring practices and says the long waits many veterans face at government facilities are grounds for outsourcing more services.