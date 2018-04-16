Aerotech News & Review


Bringing B-52 future faster

A B-52 Stratofortress, designated for Operational Test by an “OT” tail flash, idles alongside another B-52 on the runway at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., Feb. 28, 2018. Before new equipment or software upgrades are fielded for the B-52, the 419th Flight Test Squadron and then the 49th Test and Evaluation Squadron develop, test and evaluate to ensure the upgrades are effective and capable for the entire B-52 fleet. The 49th TES is a geographically separated unit of the 53rd Wing headquartered at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla.
 

Maj. Christin Hart, 419th Flight Test Squadron B-52 flight commander, prepares for takeoff at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., Feb. 28, 2018. Hart was one of the crew members from Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., on the developmental-operational test integrated flight with members of the 49th Test and Evaluations Squadron from Barksdale. The 49th TES is a geographically separated unit of the 53rd Wing headquartered at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla.
 

Capt. Kevan Remick, 49th Test and Evaluations Squadron Weapons and Tactics flight commander, and Maj. Christin Hart, 419th Flight Test Squadron B-52 flight commander, go over final checks before takeoff at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., Feb. 28, 2018. Though both Airmen perform different test operations roles for the Air Force, they represent the traditional gap between developmental and operational test. The 49th TES is from the 53rd Wing headquartered at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla., whereas the 419th FLTS is from the 412th Test Wing headquartered at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif. This integrated flight sought to bring the two test processes together.
 

A 307th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief signals the B-52 Stratofortress to taxi the flight line at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., Feb. 28, 2018. Members of the 419th Flight Test Squadron and the 49th Test and Evaluation Squadron bridge the traditional divide between developmental and operational test with this integration flight by simultaneously conducting both forms of test. The 49th TES is a geographically separated unit of the 53rd Wing headquartered at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla.
 

A Test Pilot graduate from the 419th Flight Training Squadron and a Weapons School graduate from the 49th Test and Evaluations Squadron wear separate patches at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., Feb. 28, 2018. These squadrons are seeking opportunities to release the new software block for the B-52 Stratofortress faster by testing together, saving the Air Force time and money. The 49th TES is a geographically separated unit of the 53rd Wing headquartered at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla.



 

