Lockheed Martin provides Australia with space situational awareness system



With space becoming an increasingly congested and contested domain, the Commonwealth of Australia has chosen Lockheed Martin’s iSpace – intelligent Space – system to help with their Space Situational Awareness capability needs.

Lockheed Martin is providing the Commonwealth of Australia with an iSpace Space Situational Awareness training and demonstration mission system. iSpace collects data from a worldwide network of government, commercial, and scientific community space surveillance sensors to provide space situational awareness and space command and control.

Deployed within the Australian Space Operations Center, the iSpace demonstrator will provide key analytical tools to support derivation of future requirements for critical national defense missions. iSpace will fuse space surveillance data, including data from Australian sensors, into a recognized space picture that provides comprehensive knowledge of the space environment. The system’s advanced analytics and fusion capabilities enable proactive assessment and management of space events such as collisions, maneuvers, break-ups, launches, overflight, re-entry, and co-orbital threats.

“The Commonwealth of Australia is an important ally for the U.S. and we are pleased to support their expanded role within the space situational awareness domain,” said Dr. Rob Smith, vice president of C4ISR for Lockheed Martin. “iSpace will be a key component in informing their operating concepts and capability needs.”

iSpace can be used by defense, civil, commercial, and international customers to satisfy their sensor data processing, space domain awareness, command and control, or battle management needs. The system’s open, scalable architecture and intuitive user display can be rapidly integrated in many environments for modeling and simulation, experimentation or operational use.