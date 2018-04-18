Aerotech News & Review


Business

April 18, 2018
 

Lockheed Martin provides Australia with space situational awareness system

LM-australia
With space becoming an increasingly congested and contested domain, the Commonwealth of Australia has chosen Lockheed Martin’s iSpace – intelligent Space – system to help with their Space Situational Awareness capability needs.

Lockheed Martin is providing the Commonwealth of Australia with an iSpace Space Situational Awareness training and demonstration mission system. iSpace collects data from a worldwide network of government, commercial, and scientific community space surveillance sensors to provide space situational awareness and space command and control.

Deployed within the Australian Space Operations Center, the iSpace demonstrator will provide key analytical tools to support derivation of future requirements for critical national defense missions. iSpace will fuse space surveillance data, including data from Australian sensors, into a recognized space picture that provides comprehensive knowledge of the space environment.  The system’s advanced analytics and fusion capabilities enable proactive assessment and management of space events such as collisions, maneuvers, break-ups, launches, overflight, re-entry, and co-orbital threats.

“The Commonwealth of Australia is an important ally for the U.S. and we are pleased to support their expanded role within the space situational awareness domain,” said Dr. Rob Smith, vice president of C4ISR for Lockheed Martin. “iSpace will be a key component in informing their operating concepts and capability needs.”

iSpace can be used by defense, civil, commercial, and international customers to satisfy their sensor data processing, space domain awareness, command and control, or battle management needs. The system’s open, scalable architecture and intuitive user display can be rapidly integrated in many environments for modeling and simulation, experimentation or operational use.



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

2018 Los Angeles County Air Show Guide

LA County Air Show, featuring the USAF F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team and more! Includes flight line map and information on aerial performances and static displays. Presented by Lockheed Martin at Fox Airfield, Lancaster CA, March 24 & 25 2018.

LA County Air Show Guide

 

AV Veteran Talk- Bob Alvis

 

Each week, Bob Alvis interviews local veterans, community volunteers and aerospace related guests on AV Veterans Talk, sponsored by Aerotech News and Review. The podcasts are uploaded to the Aerotech News and Review Facebook page as well as our YouTube channel.

Here is the link to Aerotech News and Review on Facebook:
Aerotech News and Review Facebook

Here is the link to our youtube channel:
Aerotech News YouTube Channel

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
News

Headlines – April 18, 2018

News U.S. senators introduce new war authorization with no expiration date – President Donald Trump would get broad authority to use force against terrorist groups, with no expiration date, under a new bipartisan proposal unveiled in the U.S. Senate April 16.     Business Pentagon cited Boeing over quality concerns going back years – Boeing...
 
Full Story »

 
 
News

News Briefs – April 18, 2018

Memorial held for Thunderbirds pilot killed in crash SANTA CLARITA, Calif.–Fighter jets flew overhead in the missing-man formation during a Southern California memorial for a U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds pilot who was killed in a crash during training. Family, friends and fellow pilots remembered Maj. Stephen Del Bagno during the gathering Sunday at Saugus High...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local
Lockheed Martin photograph

NASA announces QSF series to validate community response technique

NASA photograph by Lauren Hughes A NASA F/A-18 is shown here demonstrating a quiet supersonic dive maneuver at NASA Armstrong Flight Research Center in California. The maneuver is designed to produce a quiet “thump” in a pa...
 
Full Story »

 