April 20, 2018
 

F-22 Raptor Demo Team rockets through FIDAE

Senior Airman Kaylee Dubois
Santiago, Chile
Air Force photograph Air Force photograph

Maj. Paul “Loco” Lopez, Air Combat Command F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team commander and pilot, flies a demonstration at FIDAE (Feria Internacional del Aire y del Espacio) in Santiago, Chile, April 4, 2018. Along with the demo team, members of the F-35 Lightening II attended FIDAE as a static display.

U.S. Air Force members from the F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team, based out of Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va., performed at Feria Internacional del Aire y del Espacio air and trade show in Santiago, Chile April 2-7, 2018.

Throughout the week, the team showcased the jet’s air superiority, interacted with the crowd and reinforced the importance of the relationship between Chile and the U.S.

As the second largest aerospace, defense and security exhibition in Latin America, the fair, held every two years, hosted 46 different countries and 580 exhibiting companies. Approximately 120,000 people attended FIDAE during the open public days.

“(FIDAE) is just one more example of the globalization of what everyone is doing in the aerospace industry all around the world, and of the confidence and the trust we have all together,” said Chilean Air Force Capt. Ismael Barrenechea, FIDAE air operations manager. “We have very great relationship with the U.S. Air Force and FIDAE is a great platform to grow our friendship.”

In his demonstrations, U.S. Air Force Maj. Paul “Loco” Lopez, F-22 Raptor Demo Team commander and pilot, shows spectators the fifth-generation multirole fighter’s thrust vectoring, supercruise, stealth, maneuverability and weapons load features through precision aerial maneuvers.

“Aside from showcasing the fifth-generation aircraft, we are also here to show the Chilean Air Force that we are an important ally and we are here to support them for future endeavors,” said Tech. Sgt. Yamil Reyes Sanchez, F-22 Raptor Demo Team chief. “Having the ability to speak Spanish gave me the chance to truly interact with Chilean civilians and military alike, and they were all very welcoming and friendly.”

Air Force photograph Air Force photograph

Maj. Paul “Loco” Lopez, Air Combat Command F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team commander and pilot, celebrates after a performance at FIDAE (Feria Internacional del Aire y del Espacio) in Santiago, Chile, April 7, 2018. More than 120,000 people were expected to attend FIDAE during the open public days.

Accompanying the demo team was a multitude of U.S. aircraft, as well as the U.S. Air Force Academy Wings of Blue parachute team. Airmen assigned to each aircraft helped to educate the Chilean people of the importance of each aircraft’s mission capabilities and day-to-day operations.

“It just goes to show how well Airmen work as a team, regardless what base or part of the country we come from,” said Sanchez. “No matter where we are, we display teamwork and excellence in all we do.”

Air Force photograph Air Force photograph

First Lt. Stefan “Coma” Morell, Air Combat Command F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team safety officer, passes out stickers to FIDAE (Feria Internacional del Aire y del Espacio) attendees in Santiago, Chile, April 7, 2018. The fair is the second largest aerospace, defense and security exhibition in Latin America.

The 13-member F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team will travel internationally once more this season, heading to Cold Lake Air Base in Alberta, Canada in July 21-22. Until then, the team will continue to showcase American air power with 20 state-side shows left in the season.

“We just want to say thank you to the Chileans for having us in Santiago,” said Reye Sanchez. “We had a great time and we look forward to going back there again in the future. 

For more information about the F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team or their show schedule, visit http://www.acc.af.mil/Home/Aerial-Events/F-22A-Demo-Team/
 

Air Force photograph Air Force photograph

Maj. Paul “Loco” Lopez, Air Combat Command F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team commander and pilot, shows maneuverability of the aircraft at FIDAE (Feria Internacional del Aire y del Espacio) in Santiago, Chile, April 2, 2018. During the practice day, the demo team worked on perfecting percision movements to showcase to the crowd.

 

Air Force photograph Air Force photograph

Maj. Paul “Loco” Lopez, Air Combat Command F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team commander and pilot, shows maneuverability of the aircraft at FIDAE (Feria Internacional del Aire y del Espacio) in Santiago, Chile, April 4, 2018. During the performance, Lopez showcased the superiority of the aircraft to the crowd.

 

Air Force photograph Air Force photograph

Maj. Paul “Loco” Lopez, Air Combat Command F-22 Raptor Demonstation Team commander, flies the F-22 Raptor, demonstrating its combat capabilities at FIDAE (Feria Internacional del Aire y del Espacio) in Santiago, Chile, April 7, 2018. The Raptor is a multirole fighter capable of supporting both air-to-air and air-to-ground missions worldwide.



 

