April 20, 2018
 

Headlines – April 20, 2018

Trump administration rolls out new rules for weapon, drone sales abroad –
The Trump administration has rolled out a new set of policies governing its exports of military equipment abroad, with a focus on the idea that “economic security is national security.”
 
 

Business

Is incumbent Lockheed Martin the only player in the GPS III follow-on competition? –
Of the three companies interested in producing GPS III follow-on satellites, at least one of them — in this case, Boeing — will not be competing for the opportunity.
 
Air Force awards nearly $1 billion contract for a hypersonic cruise missile –
The U.S. Air Force has selected Lockheed Martin to design and prototype a new hypersonic cruise missile, as part of a broad Pentagon push to kickstart America’s hypersonic arsenal.
 
Mysterious Iranian missile on display in Army Day parade –
An unidentified air-launched cruise missile, rarely seen, was on display at Iran’s Army Day parade on Wednesday. Marked with initials of the Islamic Republic of Iran Air Force, the missile features trapezoidal grid fins – most commonly associated with U.S. missiles – and a seeker in the tip.
 
Dynetics wins $38 million contract for Gremlins drone program –
Dynetics has been awarded a 21-month, $38.6 million award for the third phase of a research effort that aims to recover drones in mid-air.
 
Lockheed resists $119 million in fixes for its $406 billion F-35 –
Lockheed Martin is contesting a repair bill of $119 million to $180 million on the $406.1 billion program to develop and build F-35 jets, according to Pentagon contract data.
 
Malaysia’s Deftech showcases Aludra Camar surveillance UAV –
Malaysia’s DRB-HICOM Defence Technologies (Deftech) unveiled at the Defence Services Asia 2018 exhibition April 16-19 in Kuala Lumpur a 1:2 scale model of the Aludra Camar unmanned aerial vehicle it is developing with Universiti Teknologi Malaysia.
 
RAAF receives 10th and final C-27J Spartan transport aircraft –
The Royal Australian Air Force has received its 10th and final Leonardo C-27J Spartan twin-turboprop, tactical transport aircraft.
 
Kongsberg to supply naval strike missiles for Royal Malaysian Navy’s Littoral Combat Ships –
Norwegian company Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace has signed a $153 million contract for the supply of an undisclosed number of Naval Strike Missile anti-ship missiles for the six Littoral Combat Ships currently being built for the Royal Malaysian Navy.
 
Dynetics to develop Gremlins UAV system for DARPA –
Dynetics Inc. was awarded a contract for phase III of the Gremlins program, small unmanned aerial systems used for combat and non-combat roles. The deal, announced by the Department of the Defense, is valued at more than $32.4 million under the terms of cost-plus-fixed-fee contract.
 
Raytheon wins contract for Barracuda counter-mine system –
Raytheon has been awarded a contract by the U.S. Navy for Barracuda mine neutralized systems. The deal, announced Tuesday by the Department of Defense, is valued at more than $83.3 million under the terms of a cost-plus-incentive-fee contract.
 
 

Defense

Army announces upcoming deployments to Europe, Iraq, Afghanistan –
Two brigades and a regiment are headed abroad in the upcoming months, according to three April 18 releases from the Army.
 
White House denies report of rift between Trump, Mattis –
White House officials are denying news reports that President Donald Trump ignored his defense secretary’s requests to get congressional approval before ordering airstrikes against Syrian military targets, brushing aside insinuations of a possible rift between the two men.
 
Army researchers are developing a self-aware robot squid you can 3D print in the field –
In case you weren’t already terrified of robots that can jump over walls, fly or crawl, Army researchers are developing your next nightmare — a robot squid.
 
Navy’s submarine service wants more women –
The Navy’s silent service is making some noise about wanting more female enlisted sailors to earn their dolphins and serve aboard submarines, according to the chief of naval personnel.
 
Air Force Thunderbirds resume flight operations two weeks after death of one of their own –
Two weeks after a training accident claimed the life of one of their own, the Air Force Thunderbirds are back in the air.
 
The Air Force is still thinking about retiring the F-15 — and it could happen sooner than you think –
The Air Force is still considering retiring many of its fourth-generation F-15 Eagle fighters — and it could happen by the end of the next decade.
 
Latest wave of hypoxia-like events in T-6 grows to 12 –
Airmen flying the T-6 Texan II trainer have reported 12 physiological events since March 1, Air Education and Training Command said April 18.
 
Marines boost lethality of Hornets with high precision kill munitions –
Marines have recently conducted operational flights on F/A-18 Hornets for the first time with a new weapon system that turns relatively cheap, small rockets into precision kill munitions, according to officials with U.S. Naval Air Systems Command.
 
 

Veterans

Senator wants to cut down on veterans website confusion –
Sen. Claire McCaskill wants to know whether vets.gov, a federal website designed to give information about their benefits, is being undermined by veterans.gov, a wholly separate federal website designed to give information about their benefits.
 
 

Space

USAF looks to ramp up space training, info sharing with allies –
The U.S. Air Force is pivoting to a war-fighting stance on space, but when it comes to sharing information and training with partner nations, options are often limited.
 
News

News Briefs – April 20, 2018

Ex-Russian officer’s convictions upheld in U.S. forces attack A federal appeals court has upheld the convictions of a former Russian military officer who received a life sentence for leading a 2009 Taliban attack on U.S. forces in Afghanistan. The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled April 18 in the case of Irek Hamidullin, who...
 
Local
Bob1

Toward the Unknown: Edwards AFB meets Hollywood

Courtesy photograph The Bell Aircraft hangar at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., in a scene from the movie Toward the Unknown. Up late the other night and looking at late night viewing options on the small screen, I saw that the...
 
Defense
Air Force photograph

F-22 Raptor Demo Team rockets through FIDAE

Air Force photograph Maj. Paul “Loco” Lopez, Air Combat Command F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team commander and pilot, flies a demonstration at FIDAE (Feria Internacional del Aire y del Espacio) in Santiago, Chile, Apr...
 
