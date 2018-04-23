Aerotech News and Review April 20, 2018 Digital Edition

Aerotech News and Review – Journal of Aerospace, Defense Industry, and Veteran News, serving the Antelope Valley and Edwards AFB, CA

It’s been a busy couple of weeks in Aerospace Valley, and we have a full issue of news and features for you. The military and veteran community marked the loss of a larger-than-life figure this week: R. Lee “Gunny” Ermey, best known to legions of movie-goers for his role as acid-tongued Gunnery Sergeant Hartman in “Full Metal Jacket.” With numerous acting credits to his name in addition to his Golden Globe-nominated turn in “Jacket”, Ermey was a Vietnam-era Marine, staunch supporter of U.S. veterans, and a beloved friend to many here in the Antelope Valley. Dennis Anderson shares reminisces of his relationship with Ermey, including their memorable first meeting, on page 10 of this issue. Also in the news, we observed an important milestone in the F-35 program this past week, with the completion of the System Development and Demonstration phase of flight test for the aircraft. Kudos to the F-35 Integrated Test Force teams at Edwards AFB and NAS Patuxent River for their excellent work. In addition, photojournalist Linda Reynolds has been busy, bringing you coverage of the Civil Air Patrol Open House; the FIRST Robotics Competition sponsored by NASA, and the AV Ninety-Nines annual Poker Run Flight and barbeque. And in this week’s installment of High Desert Hangar Stories, Bob Alvis looks at one of Edwards Air Force Base’s moments of big-screen glory: the 1956 Cold War drama, “Toward The Unknown”. All this and much more in this week’s edition of Aerotech News! Hard copies of the paper are available at our usual delivery points throughout the Antelope Valley – pick one up when you’re out and about this weekend, or click on the link above and access a digital copy of this week’s Aerotech News, viewable on your computer or mobile device. “Like” our Facebook page for daily news updates and access to our website, story and photo archives. It’s our privilege to serve you – have a great weekend! #aerotechnews #eafbnews