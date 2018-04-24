Aerotech News & Review


Luke F-16C emergency lands, pilot ejects

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Pedro Mota
An F-16 Fighting Falcon pilot takes off at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz.

An F-16C assigned to the 56th Fighter Wing at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., diverted and attempted to land at Lake Havasu City Municipal Airport, Lake Havasu City, Ariz. at approximately 10:35 a.m., April 24 during a routine training flight.

During landing the aircraft departed the prepared surface and the pilot ejected from the aircraft. The pilot is in good condition and is being transported to Havasu Regional Medical Center.

First responders are on site and there is no immediate danger to the public.



 

