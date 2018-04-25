Aerotech News & Review


Local

April 25, 2018
 

Air Guard, Reserve wings kick off annual MAFFS training

2nd Lt. Emerson Marcus
152nd Airlift Wing, Nevada Air National Guard
Air Force photograph by 2nd Lt. Emerson Marcus Air Force photograph by 2nd Lt. Emerson Marcus

Aerial firefighters from four C-130 airlift wings operating the U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service’s Modular Airborne Fire Fighting System started a weeklong training at McClellan Reload Base in Sacramento, California today in anticipation of summer blazes.

SACRAMENTO, Calif.–As temperatures heated up in northern California, aerial firefighters from four C-130 airlift wings operating the U.S.D.A. Forest Service’s Modular Airborne Fire Fighting System, or MAFFS, started a weeklong training April 23, 2018, in anticipation of summer blazes.

The year’s training, sponsored by the U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service at McClellan Reload Base in Sacramento, Calif., includes four military airlift wings that make up the Air Expeditionary Group: three Air National Guard units from California, Nevada and Wyoming, and one Air Force Reserve unit from Colorado.

“Training with all four MAFFS wings alongside the U.S. Forest Service, CAL FIRE and other wildland firefighting agencies here in Sacramento provides a significant opportunity as we prepare for wildland fire season,” said Col. James DeVere, MAFFS Air Expeditionary Group and 302nd Airlift Wing, Air Force Reserve commander. “Training collectively ensures overall standardization of operations while continuing to build working relationships with the key players in the wildland firefighting community. It is rewarding as guardsmen and reservists to stand alongside our agency partners, knowing that we help make a difference protecting our citizens and their property.”

The USDA Forest Service’s large MAFFS equipment — rolled into the back of a C-130 aircraft — can drop up to 3,000 gallons of water or fire retardant in six seconds through a nozzle on the rear left side of the plane.

The certification training includes classroom sessions and flight operations for military flight crews, lead plane pilots and other support personnel from the U.S. Forest Service and other wildland firefighting agencies.

“Wildland fire management agencies have relied on MAFFS for more than 40 years to provide surge capacity when commercial airtankers are fully committed or not readily available, as they frequently are during periods of high wildfire activity,” said Kim Christensen, U.S. Forest Service deputy assistant director for operations. “Training that includes all of the military and civilian personnel that work together when MAFFS are mobilized is critical to ensure that military aircraft fly safely and effectively and that they can be seamlessly integrated into wildfire suppression operations.”

Participating airlift wings include three Air National Guard units — 146th Airlift Wing from Port Hueneme, Calif.; 152nd Airlift Wing from Reno, Nev.; 153rd Airlift Wing from Cheyenne, Wyo. — and the Air Force Reserve Command’s 302nd Airlift Wing from Peterson Air Force Base, Colo.

Training water drops will be executed on lands within the Tahoe and Shasta-Trinity national forests. California residents in these areas may see low-flying U.S. Forest Service lead planes and C-130s dropping water April 24 through April 27.

In the past decade, military C-130s equipped with MAFFS delivered more than 8 million gallons of fire retardant to aid in the suppression of wildfires around the U.S.

MAFFS aircraft are activated to supplement commercial airtankers contracted by the USDA Forest Service during periods of high wildfire activity throughout the nation. They are also activated by governors to assist with wildfire suppression in states where the Air National Guard units that provide the C-130s are located, including California.



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

2018 Los Angeles County Air Show Guide

LA County Air Show, featuring the USAF F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team and more! Includes flight line map and information on aerial performances and static displays. Presented by Lockheed Martin at Fox Airfield, Lancaster CA, March 24 & 25 2018.

LA County Air Show Guide

 

AV Veteran Talk- Bob Alvis

 

Each week, Bob Alvis interviews local veterans, community volunteers and aerospace related guests on AV Veterans Talk, sponsored by Aerotech News and Review. The podcasts are uploaded to the Aerotech News and Review Facebook page as well as our YouTube channel.

Here is the link to Aerotech News and Review on Facebook:
Aerotech News and Review Facebook

Here is the link to our youtube channel:
Aerotech News YouTube Channel

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
News

Headlines – April 25, 2018

News South Korea, U.S. expected to hold summit in mid-May: South Korean official – South Korea and the United States are likely to hold a summit in mid-May, a South Korean presidential official said April 25.     Business Turkey awards multibillion-dollar contract for indigenous Altay tank – A privately owned Turkish-Qatari armored vehicles manufacturer...
 
Full Story »

 
 
News

News Briefs – April 25, 2018

Senators considering a delay for VA confirmation hearing Senators were discussing plans to delay the confirmation hearing for President Donald Trump’s pick to be Veteran Affairs secretary over growing questions about the nominee’s ability to manage the government’s second-largest department. The hearing for Ronny Jackson, Trump’s White House doctor and a Navy rear admira...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Business
Airbus photograph by Andreas Zeitler

Tornado successor: Team Eurofighter presents offer to Germany

Airbus photograph by Andreas Zeitler A German Eurofighter (front) and Tornado fly in formation. On the eve of the ILA Berlin Air Show 2018, Airbus and Eurofighter GmbH have submitted their offer to the German Ministry of Defenc...
 
Full Story »

 