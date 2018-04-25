Aerotech News & Review


Boeing, German Aerospace companies partner for STH heavy-lift helo competition

Boeing and 10 German aerospace companies reached agreements April 25 to partner on a range of business opportunities on the H-47 Chinook, a contender in Germany’s STH heavy-lift helicopter competition.

The agreements with AERO-Bildungs GmbH, Aircraft Philipp, CAE Elektronik GmbH, COTESA, Diehl Defence, Honeywell, Liebherr-Aerospace, Reiser Simulation and Training GmbH, Rockwell Collins, and Rolls-Royce are the first of many partners in Boeing’s industrial plan related to its H-47 Chinook offering to Germany.

Should the H-47 Chinook be selected by the Government of Germany for its heavy-lift helicopter requirement, these German companies will be partnered with Boeing for delivery, maintenance and training. Additional German companies will be joining Boeing’s industrial plan for collaboration on communication and mission systems integration. This industrial plan will provide the German government a local long-term support and training solution including aircraft maintenance; aircrew and technical training; research, development and technology; and supply chain enhancements.

“We have a strong team behind our Chinook offer to Germany,” said Michael Hostetter, director, Vertical Lift Programs in Germany. “The Chinook is a modern, proven and reliable heavy-lift helicopter with a high availability rate and low maintenance requirements. Boeing and its German industry team stand ready to support the requirements of the German government, the Bundeswehr and the men and women in uniform that will be flying and maintaining the aircraft.”

Boeing is focused on providing a low risk, proven and reliable solution to the customer on time and at a very competitive cost. The German partners were carefully selected to provide additional capabilities, value and local expertise to the highly efficient platform and logistics solution, while maintaining the reliability and low-risk approach that is the hallmark of the Chinook program. Additional partners to the Boeing Germany team will be announced at a later date.

“With these partnerships, Boeing is providing opportunities for German industry to join Boeing’s established supplier network in Germany or to expand their existing scope of work with Boeing,” said Dr. Michael Haidinger, president, Boeing Germany. Boeing appreciates the technology leadership of the German aerospace industry and continues to work across its German supply base to grow the scope of work on Boeing’s commercial, defense, space, security, and services businesses.

The Chinook is the most advanced transport rotorcraft in the United States Army inventory, with the expectation that it will remain in service into the 2060’s. As chosen by the Netherlands, Italy, Greece, Spain, Turkey, United Kingdom, and Canada, the Chinook gives Germany interoperability that other helicopters cannot while meeting a wide range of mission needs.



 

