Headlines – April 25, 2018

News

South Korea, U.S. expected to hold summit in mid-May: South Korean official –

South Korea and the United States are likely to hold a summit in mid-May, a South Korean presidential official said April 25.





Business

Turkey awards multibillion-dollar contract for indigenous Altay tank –

A privately owned Turkish-Qatari armored vehicles manufacturer has won a multibillion-dollar contract for the serial production of the Altay, Turkey’s first indigenous, new-generation main battle tank in the making.



Russia expects to sign deal with India on S-400 missiles sale: Ifax –

Russia said April 25 that it expected to sign a deal with India this year on the sale of S-400 surface-to-air missiles, the Interfax news agency reported.



British MoD names Boxer vehicle as best choice for Army brigades, but lawmakers skeptical –

Japan seeks role in French-German marine surveillance plane project: sources –

In a fresh bid to win its first major foreign arms deal since World War II, Japan is proposing its P-1 submarine hunter for a French-German project to develop a marine surveillance aircraft, two Japanese government sources said.



Canada developing quantum radar to detect stealth aircraft –

Canada has invested $2.7m into developing quantum radar – a new technology that would greatly improve the detection of stealth aircraft.



U.S. Air Force, Boeing still clash over KC-46 delivery timeline –

Meetings between Boeing and the U.S. Air Force on the KC-46s schedule appear to have stagnated, with both parties still at odds about when the first tanker will be delivered.



BAE welcomes Australian economic plan for defense industry –

The plan, announced April 23, is billed as a critical tool for growing Australia’s economy by recognizing the opportunity the defense industry can have on its gross domestic product.



Raytheon, Virsec form alliance to market critical infrastructure cybersecurity –

Raytheon and Virsec announced an alliance April 23 to sell Virsec’s commercial cybersecurity products to government and critical infrastructure customers.





Defense

All 4 service chiefs on record: No harm to units from transgender service –

Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Dave Goldfein told Congress April 24 he was not aware of any negative effects from transgender personnel serving, joining all three other service chiefs in a rare public split with President Donald Trump over the issue.



Pentagon AI center progressing, however hypersonics and lasers may not end up getting the same treatment –

The Pentagon’s new hub for artificial intelligence could be stood up within six months, according to Deputy Secretary of Defense Patrick Shanahan.



Pentagon is making a ray gun to stop truck attacks –

A device that resembles an old phonograph may soon be used to jam and shut down vehicles like the one that killed 10 people in Toronto.



New Pentagon research chief is working on lasers, AI, hypersonic munitions and more –

The new chief for research in the Pentagon is building an artificial intelligence center, pushing for self-driving vehicles in combat zones and more powerful lasers, and says solving the hypersonic gap means updating testing facilities.



How Pentagon can better leverage commercial tech –

Once the technology innovator that invented the internet and GPS, the Department of Defense is now almost solely reliant on leveraging advancements in the commercial sector, and one top official thinks the Pentagon needs to improve how it does so.



U.S. Navy takes ownership of its second stealth destroyer –

The U.S. Navy announced April 24 that it accepted delivery of the Zumwalt-class destroyer Michael Monsoor from Bath Iron Works, Maine, meaning the ship is officially U.S. Navy property.



Bird flies into jet engine during Blue Angels air show, causing $1 million in damages –

A bird threw a wrench into the plans of the Navy’s elite flying squadron April 21 when it glided into the engine of one of the Blue Angels’ F/A-18 Hornets during an air show in Vero Beach, Fla.



Goldfein: Air Force still looking for ‘smoking gun’ causing hypoxia problems –

The Air Force still hasn’t found what is causing an ongoing series of incidents involving hypoxia and other unexplained physiological events in its airplanes, Gen. Dave Goldfein, the chief of staff, told lawmakers April 24.



Air Force confirms second F-22 mishap in April –

Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Alaska has confirmed a second mishap this month involving one of its F-22 Raptor fighter jets.



Marines 3D-print replacement part for F-35 landing gear door –

Marines with Combat Logistic Battalion 31, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit utilized “additive manufacturing” to speed up the repair of the aircraft, saving both time and money.





Veterans

Vietnam War Marine posthumously awarded Silver Star for fighting off ambush with a pistol –

A young Marine lieutenant killed 51 years ago while holding off an enemy ambush was awarded a long overdue Silver Star for battlefield heroics at a ceremony held April 24.



His nomination in peril, Jackson fights for VA post –

His nomination in peril, Veterans Affairs nominee Ronny Jackson fought April 24 to convince lawmakers of his leadership abilities as more details emerged over his alleged misconduct, ranging from repeated drunkenness to a toxic work environment, as he served as a top White House doctor.



VA secretary nomination in doubt as allegations of misbehavior emerge –

White House officials on April 24 defended Veterans Affairs secretary nominee Ronny Jackson as Senate officials signaled serious concerns about whether to ever allow him a confirmation hearing for the post.



Trump suggests Jackson may drop out of VA secretary confirmation process –

President Donald Trump said his nominee to take over the Department of Veterans Affairs will decide in coming days whether to drop out of the confirmation process, and pledged to back his decision either way.





Space

Britain considers setting up satellite system to rival EU’s Galileo: FT –

Britain is considering setting up a satellite navigation system to rival the European Union’s Galileo project amid a row over attempts to restrict Britain’s access to sensitive security information after Brexit, the Financial Times reported.