Boeing announces global distribution agreement for GE Aviation T700 engines

Boeing, through its subsidiary Aviall, announced April 26 it signed a multi-year parts distribution agreement with GE Aviation to support the T700 engine. Under this agreement, Aviall will market and distribute components needed to support the maintenance, repair and overhaul of the GE T700 engine models that power civil and international military helicopters for customers in more than 30 countries.

“GE and Aviall share a strong, strategic relationship, having already signed spares distribution agreements serving our J85, F110, CF6, CFM and CF34 engines,” said Cristina Seda-Hoelle, General Manager of GE Aviation’s Military Customer Services. “We look forward to working with Aviall to provide the best possible customer experience and further build upon the T700’s four-decade legacy.”

Since entering production in 1978, the T700 has powered a variety of civilian, commercial and military applications that support transport, medical evacuation, air rescue, marine patrol and defense missions around the world.

“We appreciate the confidence that GE Aviation has placed in us to provide global support to the T700 engine – the engine that is relied upon for so many critical missions,” said Eric Strafel, Aviall President and CEO. “We believe this agreement is a testament to our enduring relationship with GE Aviation and our ability to provide value through increased material availability through our 40 international locations and an unwavering commitment to mission preparedness.”

Aviall’s worldwide distribution network will provide localized support for customers relying on the T700 engine for fleet readiness. As an established global aerospace and defense distributor, Aviall has a long-standing history of connecting customers with strategically-positioned product solutions, designed to meet current and future needs.