Aerotech News & Review


Business

April 27, 2018
 

Developing next-generation missile warning system for aircraft

bae-army
The U.S. Army has awarded BAE Systems a contract worth up to $97.9 million to develop a Quick Reaction Capability next-generation missile warning system for aircraft that will protect pilots and crews from new and emerging threats.

Under the Limited Interim Missile Warning System contract, the company’s 2-Color Advanced Warning System will provide the aircraft with missile warning and hostile fire protection to improve survivability and mission effectiveness in contested environments.

“Army aviators are facing an evolving threat environment that requires advanced detection capabilities,” said Paul Markwardt, vice president and general manager of Survivability, Targeting, and Sensing Solutions at BAE Systems. “Our system will provide the Army fleet with unmatched protection capability that helps war fighters execute their missions.”

The company developed its 2C-AWS system with Leonardo DRS and proposed the solution in response to the Army’s June solicitation for LIMWS. Leonardo DRS will provide the 2-color infrared sensor as the eyes of the system.

2C-AWS provides a foundation for the Army’s future threat detection needs and is designed to be upgradeable to meet future customer needs. It will work with existing Army aircraft survivability equipment, including aircraft interfaces and countermeasure systems.

The contract builds on BAE Systems’ long heritage in aircraft protection and its strong relationship with the Army. It demonstrates the company’s ability to accelerate the evolution of its proven Common Missile Warning System (CMWS) to quickly provide an innovative solution that addresses this QRC requirement. CMWS is currently fielded on thousands of Army platforms and has saved dozens of aircraft and their crews since it was first fielded in 2005.



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

2018 Los Angeles County Air Show Guide

LA County Air Show, featuring the USAF F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team and more! Includes flight line map and information on aerial performances and static displays. Presented by Lockheed Martin at Fox Airfield, Lancaster CA, March 24 & 25 2018.

LA County Air Show Guide

 

AV Veteran Talk- Bob Alvis

 

Each week, Bob Alvis interviews local veterans, community volunteers and aerospace related guests on AV Veterans Talk, sponsored by Aerotech News and Review. The podcasts are uploaded to the Aerotech News and Review Facebook page as well as our YouTube channel.

Here is the link to Aerotech News and Review on Facebook:
Aerotech News and Review Facebook

Here is the link to our youtube channel:
Aerotech News YouTube Channel

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
News

News Briefs – April 27, 2018

Test missile launched from Southern California coast The U.S. Air Force has successfully launched an intercontinental ballistic missile in the latest test on the Southern California coast. The unarmed Minuteman 3 missile was launched the morning of April 25 from Vandenberg Air Force Base, Calif. It was the first such test this year. The most...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Business
Boeing photograph

Boeing KC-46 tanker program completes FAA certification flight testing

Boeing photograph The KC-46 tanker refuels an F/A-18 aircraft on its centerline drogue system during Supplemental Type Certificate testing. The program recently completed all STC flight tests, which moves it one step closer to ...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Defense

AFRL signs first of its kind software license with Pratt & Whitney

The Air Force Research Laboratory has executed a software license agreement for FEMORPH modeling and simulation software with licensee Pratt & Whitney and United Technologies Corporation. AFRL is the first Department of Defense agency to utilize the software licensing authority established under Section 801 of the 2014 National Defense Authorization Act. An annual license payment...
 
Full Story »

 