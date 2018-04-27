Developing next-generation missile warning system for aircraft



The U.S. Army has awarded BAE Systems a contract worth up to $97.9 million to develop a Quick Reaction Capability next-generation missile warning system for aircraft that will protect pilots and crews from new and emerging threats.

Under the Limited Interim Missile Warning System contract, the company’s 2-Color Advanced Warning System will provide the aircraft with missile warning and hostile fire protection to improve survivability and mission effectiveness in contested environments.

“Army aviators are facing an evolving threat environment that requires advanced detection capabilities,” said Paul Markwardt, vice president and general manager of Survivability, Targeting, and Sensing Solutions at BAE Systems. “Our system will provide the Army fleet with unmatched protection capability that helps war fighters execute their missions.”

The company developed its 2C-AWS system with Leonardo DRS and proposed the solution in response to the Army’s June solicitation for LIMWS. Leonardo DRS will provide the 2-color infrared sensor as the eyes of the system.

2C-AWS provides a foundation for the Army’s future threat detection needs and is designed to be upgradeable to meet future customer needs. It will work with existing Army aircraft survivability equipment, including aircraft interfaces and countermeasure systems.

The contract builds on BAE Systems’ long heritage in aircraft protection and its strong relationship with the Army. It demonstrates the company’s ability to accelerate the evolution of its proven Common Missile Warning System (CMWS) to quickly provide an innovative solution that addresses this QRC requirement. CMWS is currently fielded on thousands of Army platforms and has saved dozens of aircraft and their crews since it was first fielded in 2005.