Headlines – April 27, 2018

No stealth? No problem ? Eurofighter makes its pitch against F-35 in Berlin –

Eurofighter officials are downplaying the F-35 fighter’s stealth capability at the Berlin Air Show, positing that the consortium’s non-stealthy Typhoon still beats out the American competition in the race to replace Germany’s Tornado fleet.





Turkey awards multibillion-dollar contract for indigenous Altay tank –

BMC, a privately owned Turkish-Qatari armored vehicles manufacturer, has won a multibillion-dollar contract for the serial production of the Altay, Turkey’s first indigenous, new-generation main battle tank in the making.



Russia reportedly makes progress on S-400 air-defense system sale to India –

Russian officials expect to sign a deal with India for Russia’s S-400 surface-to-air missile defense system, according to Interfax news agency.



Trump’s defense-industrial base review coming mid-May –

An in-depth review of the American defense-industrial base will be publicly released “around May 15” and will focus heavily on what materials the U.S. is dependent on China for, according to the Pentagon’s top acquisition official.



Boeing unveils team for German Chinook helicopter pitch –

Boeing has picked 11 companies to support it in its quest to capture the German military’s multibillion-dollar, heavy-lift helicopter program.



Japan eyes Franco-German maritime patrol aircraft requirement despite export setbacks –

Japan is offering its Kawasaki P-1 maritime patrol aircraft for a Franco-German requirement for a new aircraft. The move is part of the island nation’s efforts to secure its first major arms sale since a self-imposed ban on arms exports following World War II was lifted four years ago.



Defense industry needs 5 percent annual budget growth to stay healthy, says new AIA report –

The American defense-industrial base needs Pentagon budgets to grow at least 5 percent per year to remain healthy and stable, the industry’s leading trade group said in a report released Wednesday.



Airbus, Dassault to develop new European fighter jet –

European plane-maker Airbus and France’s Dassault Aviation have agreed to join forces to develop and produce a new European fighter jet.



French firm joins exclusive talks to acquire cybersecurity company Novidy’s in $43 milion deal –

Communications & Systèmes, a specialist in mission-critical systems, is in exclusive negotiations to acquire cybersecurity company Novidy’s in a deal worth €35.6 million (U.S. $43.6 million), CS said.





Pentagon classifies study of F-35 jet’s challenges in Pacific –

The Pentagon classified an assessment of the major challenges the Marine Corps encountered in deploying the U.S.’s first F-35 jets to the Pacific, according to a new Government Accountability Office report.



House committee explores ending Strategic Capabilities Office –

The House Armed Services Committee emerging threats and capabilities subcommittee wants to know how the Pentagon could shut down its Strategic Capabilities Office, in what might be the start of a fight for the high-tech office’s survival.



Congressional group asks Army to look at building an urban warfare center –

The Army chief of staff has said for years that a “megacity” fight is in the future and the Army is not prepared. A congressional subcommittee agrees and wants to know what it would take to build an urban warfare center.



These two drones are leaders in accident rates. How is the U.S. Army responding? –

The U.S. Army has struggled the most with Gray Eagle and Shadow unmanned aircraft systems when it comes to accident rates.



Army Rapid Capabilities Office takes on long-range fires projects alongside 3 other priorities –

The U.S. Army’s Rapid Capabilities Office is delving into a few long-range fires projects, which ventures from its original priorities set when the office was stood up roughly a year and a half ago.



Engine trouble led to F-16 crash near Luke Air Force Base –

The pilot of an F-16C from Luke Air Force Base that crashed April 24 in Arizona tried to make an emergency landing after experiencing trouble with his engine.



Test missile launched from Vandenberg Air Force Base –

The U.S. Air Force has successfully launched an intercontinental ballistic missile in the latest test on the Southern California coast.



House lawmakers move to stop Air Force from canceling JSTARS recap –

Members of the House Armed Services Committee have taken the first step to prohibit the U.S. Air Force from killing the JSTARS recap program and starting afresh with a family-of-systems approach called the Advanced Battle Management System.



Congress could pump the brakes on fully funding the Corps’ M27 purchases –

Congress could pull back funding for the Marine Corps to continue buying its newest weapon, the M27 Infantry Automatic Rifle.



Marines 3-D print replacement parts for F-35, unmanned ground vehicle –

A U.S. Marine Corps pilot has successfully flown an F-35B Lightning II with a 3-D printed part. The Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 121 used 3-D printing to replace a worn bumper on the landing gear of the fighter jet.



House lawmakers want Gray Eagle in Army National Guard –

Members of the House Armed Services Tactical Air and Land Subcommittee see utility for the Gray Eagle unmanned aircraft system in the Army National Guard and they want the service to come up with a proposed plan for building up Gray Eagle capability in the reserve component.





For centuries, supporting veterans was a political minefield –

The Department of Veterans Affairs, which provides services for nearly 10 million veterans each year, currently handles health care, benefits and burials for those who have served. But nomination battles and standards of care haven’t always been the most controversial thing about the V.A.—for years, Americans couldn’t decide whether they wanted to support veterans at all.



Remains of World War II sailor to be buried at Arlington –

The remains of a South Dakota serviceman whose fighter plane was shot down over the Pacific Ocean during World War II will be laid to rest next month.



Last Utah survivor of Bataan Death March dies at 96 –

A Utah veteran who survived captivity during World War II has died at the age of 96.





Congressional auditors raise red flags on EELV costs, national security launch industrial base –

In its annual assessment of the Pentagon’s $1.66 trillion portfolio of 86 major weapon acquisition programs, the Government Accountability Office warned that costs for national security space launches are rising and raised concerns about the Air Force’s ability to keep multiple suppliers in the EELV program, short for Evolved Expendable Launch Vehicle.