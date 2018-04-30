Headlines – April 30, 2018

News

DOD: At least 126 bases report water contaminants linked to cancer, birth defects –

The water at or around 126 military installations contains potentially harmful levels of perfluorinated compounds, which have been linked to cancers and developmental delays for fetuses and infants, the Pentagon has found.





Business

France says it will consider letting UK join fighter aircraft partnership with Germany –

Though France is focused on its work with Germany on a Future Combat Air System, Paris will later consider the U.K. as a partner on the wide-ranging project for a network of manned and unmanned fighter aircraft, according to the Armed Forces Ministry.



Companies unveil ‘Eurodrone’ model at Berlin Air Show –

Airbus, Dassault and Leonardo have revealed the first full-scale model of an envisioned European drone at the Berlin Air Show, upping the visibility — and scrutiny — of a project meant to epitomize the continent’s growing military profile.



Why Northrop Grumman didn’t bid in the GPS III satellite, F-35 contests –

Northrop Grumman for the first time has acknowledged it did not bid on the next-generation of GPS III satellites. The company also announced April 25 it did not make a bid for F-35 distributed aperture system, or DAS, upgrades.



Lockheed tries to steer clear of German F-35 politics –

Lockheed Martin executives Thursday dismissed critics’ claims that a German move to buy the F-35 fighter jet now would jeopardize future German-French combat aircraft cooperation.



F-35 strike canceled in Italy as Leonardo offers jobs –

Workers at Italy’s F-35 fighter jet assembly line canceled a planned strike for April 24 following guarantees that more of them will be given staff contracts by Italian firm Leonardo.



Top Northrop boss in UK, Europe to leave company –

The executive responsible for leading Northrop Grumman’s business across Europe is leaving the company in the next few weeks.





Defense

Mattis says military addressing issues found in Niger attack –

The U.S. military is addressing problems brought to light after the Niger attack last year that killed four American service members, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis told Congress April 26.



‘Cost matters’ for U.S. Army’s Future Vertical Lift aircraft buy, says vice chief –

When the U.S. Army buys a Future Vertical Lift aircraft, as it has been planning to do for many years, cost will be a major factor in what is ultimately chosen for the fleet, according to the service’s vice chief of staff.



S-97 Raider on the edge of returning to flight –

Lockheed Martin-owned Sikorsky’s S-97 Raider — an experimental coaxial helicopter — is on the edge of returning to flight after a hard landing last year took out its first prototype.



House lawmakers want Gray Eagle drone in Army National Guard –

The Gray Eagle is currently fielded in active-duty combat aviation brigades and intelligence units, the lawmakers state, and there are no systems planned for fielding in the National Guard.



These two drones are leaders in accident rates. How is the U.S. Army responding? –

The U.S. Army has struggled the most with Gray Eagle and Shadow unmanned aircraft systems when it comes to accident rates.



Army’s AH-64E operational test delayed by a year –

The Army has decided to delay its capstone full operational test and evaluation for the newest variant of the Apache attack helicopter by a year, the service’s program manager for aircraft told an audience April 26 at the Army Aviation Association of America’s annual summit.



Why the Missile Defense Review is taking so long to complete –

The Pentagon’s Missile Defense Review was supposed to be finished before the end of 2017. Then it was supposed to be complete by February. Now, it’s scheduled to come out in mid-May.



Who wants a rail gun? The Army wants a rail gun –

The Army has been spying Navy work on an electromagnetic “rail gun” and it wants one for its warfighting.



Infantry units need more mobile light artillery to counter Russian capabilities –

A long-serving artillery piece that’s been integral to additional firepower for infantry brigades is getting a closer look at how to make it more mobile for more effective fires, especially in Europe.



Most Navy C-130s remain grounded nearly one year after fatal crash –

Nearly a year after the fiery crash of a Marine Corps Forces Reserve KC-130T killed 15 Marines and a Navy corpsman, most of the Navy’s C-130 fleet remains grounded due to lack of new propellers, impacting one of the service’s sole capabilities for transporting people and gear, according to U.S. lawmakers and service officials.



Pentagon is poised to send the LCS to thwart narcos –

The military is poised to decide whether it will use the littoral combat ship to stop illegal drug shipments from South and Central America to the United States.



First drone warship just joined the Navy and now nearly every element of it is classified –

“About all I can tell you is that it has transitioned from [the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency] to the Navy, and that’s a success in the world of science and technology,” said Rear Adm. Nevin Carr. “And that’s a good thing, because that means that there’s a there there.”



Marine Corps braces for 2020 budget cuts: Gen. Neller –

The Marine Corps Commandant has joined the chorus of senior Pentagon officials who say they’re bracing for potential budget cuts in 2020. That’s when the 2018-2019 budget deal expires and the Budget Control Act caps on spending come back in force (sometimes called “sequestration”), unless Congress can scrape together another compromise.





Veterans

One of five candidates to be the next VA secretary nominee –

Rear Adm. Ronny Jackson’s decision to drop out of the confirmation process for the Veterans Affairs secretary post leaves the massive bureaucracy again searching for a new permanent leader, at a time when lawmakers are anxiously eyeing a host of significant reforms.



Military Order of the Purple Heart to end VA assistance program –

Veterans and their families will soon have one less resource to help them navigate the at-times labyrinthine maze that is the Department of Veterans Affairs.





Space

NASA’s only moon rover mission is unexpectedly cancelled –

NASA has cancelled its only robotic vehicle under development to explore the surface of the moon.