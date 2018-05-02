Headlines – May 2, 2018

News

DOD identifies U.S. soldier killed in Afghanistan by small arms fire –

The U.S. soldier killed in action in eastern Afghanistan was identified May 1 as Spec. Gabriel Conde of Loveland, Colo.



B-1B Lancer makes emergency landing at Midland International –

A B-1B Lancer assigned to Dyess Air Force Base in Abilene, Texas, experienced an in-flight emergency early afternoon May 1 and made an emergency landing at Midland International.





Business

Lockheed, MBDA clash with Raytheon over Germany’s air-defense system program –

Lockheed Martin and its German partner MBDA are going on the offensive in the war of words with Patriot-maker Raytheon, raising the stakes in a prized air-defense acquisition for the German military that could redefine the vendor landscape worldwide.



Textron unveils X5-55 electric testbed –

The X5-55 was developed to promote research and innovation to address military customers’ demands in four key areas: agility, energy management, survivability, and teaming.



Kratos gets green light to market potentially-armed Mako ‘loyal wingman’ drone to allies –

The Trump Administration’s more relaxed stance on drone sales is broadening the market for Kratos Defense and Security Solutions, which recently received permission to market its potentially-armed, jet-powered “loyal wingman” Mako to certain partner nations in Europe and the Asia-Pacific.



Boeing awarded contract to provide Korea with Apache helicopters –

Republic of Korea is set to receive 36 AH-64E Apache helicopters in a new agreement between the U.S. Army and Boeing.



Lockheed opens new F-35 facility –

Lockheed Martin celebrated the formal opening of a new manufacturing facility in Pinellas Park, Fla., April 30 to support the increasing F-35 production rate.



Industry group questions legality of DOD cloud contract –

The Department of Defense’s massive, multibillion-dollar cloud effort once again came under fire because of the agency’s intent to award the contract to a single offeror, with one industry group arguing such an intent may violate federal procurement law.



U.S. Navy wants future ship-killing missile for its new frigate, Raytheon says –

A competition for a new over-the-horizon missile destined to give the Navy’s littoral combat ship some teeth is being looked at for the FFG(X) program, Raytheon’s top executive said April 26.



Finland buys more Leopard 2L AVLBs –

The Finnish Defence Forces Logistics Command is finalizing a $34.6 million contract to procure four Leopard 2L armored vehicle launched bridge (AVLB) vehicles, according to a press release from the Finnish Ministry of Defence.



Ukraine receives Javelins –

Ukraine has received Javelin anti-tank missiles from the United States, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty reported April 30, citing Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko on Facebook and a US State Department official.





Defense

Afghan insurgency, U.S. casualties remain at highest level since 2015 –

In Afghanistan, the insurgency’s control over districts remains at its highest level since the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction, or SIGAR, began receiving district control data in November 2015.



Trump again teases ‘space force’ as the sixth military branch –

President Donald Trump on May 1 again hinted at the possibility of a new military service dedicated to space, saying discussions are already underway with defense officials.



Report: Russian jet buzzes U.S. spy plane over Baltic Sea –

A Russian jet came within 20 feet of a Navy surveillance aircraft as it flew in international airspace over the Baltic Sea on May 1, CNN reported.



Marine Corps will take first delivery of ‘most powerful helicopter in the Defense Department’ in May –

It just wrapped up its international debut at the ILA Berlin Air Show in Berlin in April. Now the Corps expects to take its first delivery of its new heavy lift helicopter at the New River air station in North Carolina in May, according to Marine officials.





Veterans

WWII soldier who died in prison camp to be laid to rest –

A Missouri soldier who died during World War II will be laid to rest more than 75 years after he joined the military.