Headlines – May 4, 2018

News

Russian fighter jet crashes after take-off in Syria, two pilots dead –

A Russian fighter jet crashed after taking off from an airbase in Syria on May 3, killing both pilots, Moscow’s Defence Ministry said in a statement carried by news agencies.





Business

Hey, Marines. Russian grunts get new assault rifles, too –

As the U.S. Marine Corps works to procure new Heckler & Koch M27 rifles for their infantry, Russian soldiers are taking on their own assault rifle acquisition process.



Turkey’s fighter jet program races ahead as Russian firm reveals interest –

Turkey’s program for the design, development and production of the country’s first indigenous fighter jet gained pace late in April when two local prime contractors joined forces to outline a production scheme for critical parts.



Turkey seeks to expand range of locally built missile –

Turkey has set out to advance its indigenous surface-to-surface missile program, aiming at a “longer range,” of which Turkish officials have not yet defined.



U.S. remains top military spender, SIPRI reports –

Worldwide military spending is estimated to have reached $1.7 trillion in 2017, according to a new report from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute. This is the highest level of military expenditure since the end of the Cold War.



‘National defense believes in you’: French fund makes its first investment in chip maker –

Definvest has invested in Kalray, a French high-performance chip maker, marking the first investment by the specialist state-backed fund, the Armed Forces Ministry said.



Afghan Air Force receive latest Super Tucano shipment –

The Afghan Air Force has received a further two Sierra Nevada Corporation–Embraer A-29 Super Tucano light-attack turboprops to add to the 20 already delivered.



HF communications gain momentum with NATO forces –

High Frequency communication systems are witnessing a resurgence as forward deployed and small unit teams seek to overcome emerging challenges associated with operating in Command and Control Denied or Degraded Environments, Jane’s has learned.





Defense

Is Secretary of Defense Mattis planning radical changes to how the Navy deploys? –

A typical carrier deployment from Norfolk goes like this: A tearful goodbye on the pier, a trip across the Atlantic, then one or maybe two port visits in Europe before heading through “The Ditch” and into U.S. Central Command territory. There you will stay for the bulk of the cruise before returning the way you came.



U.S. warns airmen to beware of laser attacks near China’s military base in Djibouti –

Pilots warned of possible attacks after ‘multiple events’, but Chinese observers say the lasers may have been used to counter spy drones.



Bill could require Pentagon to report opioid prescription rates among TRICARE beneficiaries –

As part of the effort to combat America’s raging opioid epidemic, the Pentagon could for the first time be required to report opioid and other drug prescription data as part of the House of Representatives’ fiscal 2019 defense budget.



Pentagon delivers recommendations on Guantanamo Bay’s future –

The Pentagon has delivered its recommendations for new policies regarding detainees captured on the battlefield and the transfer of those individuals to Guantanamo Bay, a day after the deadline set by a January 30 executive order signed by President Donald Trump.



What the Pentagon is learning from its massive machine learning project –

After having deployed to as many as six locations in Africa and the Middle East, personnel associated with the Defense Department’s hallmark automation effort say they are learning valuable lessons in how to use algorithms for war.



U.S. Army has more than a million pieces of gear in the old, digital camo pattern. They might try dyeing it –

As soon as the Army had begun the search for a new camouflage pattern, circa 2013, the service also started thinking about what to do with huge stocks of equipment covered in gray-green pixelation.



Never lose a soldier again. The Army buys locator beacons to help find lost troops –

U.S. Army will use a militarized version of a tool long used by hunters, kayakers, hikers and climbers to keep track of individual soldiers.



U.S. Army wants to give soldiers a Netflix-like recommendation on the battlefield –

If you want to watch a movie at home, streaming services like Netflix and Amazon have a suggestion for you.



Navy implements longer sea duty tours for first-term FDNF sailors –

The Department of Defense has approved the Navy’s request to increase tour lengths for first-term sailors heading to the forward deployed naval forces.



Work to refurbish Navy Super Hornets part of Pentagon’s $700B budget –

An old fighter jet being refurbished at a hangar in Missouri is the first of several planes being sent to the Boeing facility as the Pentagon spends the biggest budget in its history.



Navy wants giant transformer robot subs –

Want to de-mine a patch of ocean floor in hostile waters, deposit classified payloads off an enemy coast, shut off a broken oil valve, or just fight krakens? Texas-based startup Houston Mechatronics on Tuesday unveiled a giant, transforming robotic submarine, partially backed by the Defense Department, for deep-sea precision missions.



Air Force B-1B Lancer makes emergency landing at Texas airport –

A Texas-based B-1B Lancer made an emergency landing May 1 following an in-flight emergency.



Marine Corps wants every rifle squad qualified to direct air, naval and artillery fire –

The Corps plans to greatly boost the lethality and responsibility of its one its most fundamental building blocks of combat power by ensuring Marines can accurately direct and control mortar, field artillery, naval surface fire support, and provide accurate targeting data for close air support.



What do Marines want in their next drone? Everything –

The Marine Corps has revamped its requirements for a large unmanned aerial system after industry leaders said an early version of the drone could cost as much as $100 million.





Veterans

White House meets with VA candidates after Jackson withdraws –

The White House is considering a number of candidates to lead the Department of Veterans Affairs after White House physician Ronny Jackson withdrew his nomination for the post.



Trump considers ex-congressman, now lobbyist, for veterans post –

President Donald Trump is considering the former chairman of the U.S. House of Representatives Veterans Affairs Committee to lead the Department of Veterans Affairs after his previous pick withdrew under fire, a White House official said on Wednesday.