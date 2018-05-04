News Briefs – May 4, 2018

Air Force: Next-generation B-21 bomber headed to 3 bases

The U.S. Air Force says bases in Missouri, South Dakota and Texas will receive the next-generation B-21 bomber to replace existing aircraft starting in the mid-2020s.

The Air Force said May 2 that Dyess Air Force Base in Texas, Ellsworth Air Force Base in South Dakota and Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri have been chosen as “reasonable alternatives” to host the new B-21 bomber.

Officials are expected to make a final basing decision in 2019 after compliance with the National Environmental Policy Act and other regulations. The B-21 is to replace B-1 and B-2 aircraft.

Air Force Secretary Heather Wilson says current bomber bases are best suited for the B-21. AP



Israeli government postpones Kodiak spaceport missile test

The Israeli government’s test of a military defense system at Kodiak’s spaceport has been postponed.

The Israeli Ministry of Defense said no new date has been set for the test of the Arrow 3. It’s a ballistic missile designed to intercept warheads outside of the atmosphere, the Kodiak Daily Mirror reported .

The reason for the postponement was “in order to achieve maximum readiness for the American field test,” suggesting that a future test is planned.

The postponement follows two test attempts in December and January in Israel that were cancelled because of technical issues with the target missile. In February, a flight test of the Arrow-3 interceptor was completed successfully, but a target missile was not involved.

The announcement follows months of anticipation after a representative of the Missile Defense Agency said last year that the tests would occur in Kodiak. Construction of temporary living quarters for approximately 200 soldiers was already underway at the spaceport.

Craig Campbell, CEO of Alaska Aerospace, declined comment. AP