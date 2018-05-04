Puerto Rico Air Guard plane crash victims identified

The Puerto Rico National Guard has released the names of the victims of the WC-130 Hercules aircraft accident, which occurred May 2, 2018, near Hilton Head Airport in Savannah, Ga.

The names of the nine fallen Airmen are:

Maj. José R. Román Rosadom, pilot, 18 years of service, from Manati, Puerto Rico. He is survived by his wife and two sons.

Maj. Carlos Pérez Serra, navigator, 23 years of service, from Canóvanas, Puerto Rico. He is survived by his wife, two sons and daughter.

1st Lt. David Albandoz, co-pilot, 16 years of service, – from Puerto Rico, recently residing in Madison, Ala. He is survived by his wife and daughter.

Senior Master Sgt. Jan Paravisini, mechanic, 21 years of service, from Canóvanas, Puerto Rico. He is survived by two daughters and son.

Master Sgt. Jean Audriffred – 16 years of service – from Carolina, PR. He is survived by his wife and two sons.

Master Sgt. Mario Braña, flight engineer, 17 years of service, from Bayamón, Puerto Rico. He is survived by his mother and daughter.

Master Sgt. Víctor Colón, 22 years of service, from Santa Isabel, Puerto Rico. He is survived by his wife and two daughters.

Master Sgt. Eric Circuns, loadmaster, 31 years of service, from Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. He is survived by his wife, two step-daughters and son.

Senior Airman Roberto Espada, three years of service, from Salinas, Puerto Rico. He is survived by his grandmother.

The Puerto Rico National Guard will continue to support the families for as long it takes.

“Taking care of our fallen Airmen’s families and loved ones is our top priority,” said the adjutant general of Puerto Rico, Brig. Gen. Isabelo Rivera. “We are fully supporting them and providing all the assistance and resources of the Puerto Rico National Guard during this difficult moment.”

The Puerto Rico Chapter of the American Red Cross has also been supporting the families since day one with mental health and spiritual care resources.

“For all of us at the Red Cross this a very mournful moment; on behalf of our employees and volunteers we offer our most sincere condolences to the families. Our support teams are working with the families by identifying their needs and providing all necessary support during this process,” said Lee Vanessa Feliciano, American Red Cross regional executive officer.