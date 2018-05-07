B-52H bombers conduct training missions over Alaska, Hawaii

U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress bombers, deployed to Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, participated in two Continuous Bomber Presence missions over Alaska and Hawaii, May 1 and May 4, 2018.

During each mission, one B-52H bomber integrated with Red Flag-Alaska 18 -1 aircraft over the Joint Pacific Alaska Range Complex training area. While the other bomber conducted training in the vicinity of Hawaii. Both bombers returned to Guam after completing their respective training.

These routine missions enhance the readiness of U.S. forces. U.S. Pacific Command’s CBP missions, which have been routinely employed since March 2004, are in accordance with international law.