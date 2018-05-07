Aerotech News & Review


News

May 7, 2018
 

Headlines – May 7, 2018

News

As fatal aviation crashes reach 6-year high, Pentagon says ‘this is not a crisis’ –
Fatal military aviation accidents have reached a six-year high, in both the number of accidents and the number of pilots and crews killed, a Military Times investigation has found.
 
Trump’s military parade gets support from House Republicans –
Not only are House Republicans poised to approve President Donald Trump’s plans for a national military parade, they may help send more planes and tanks to take part in the event.
 
 

Business

Boeing pushes back on the KC-46 program’s bad reputation with the Air Force –
Boeing has now racked up more than $3 billion worth of pretax charges on the KC-46 due to cost overruns and schedule delays, but the head of its defense business told reporters Thursday that the program’s problems are, for the most part, in the rearview mirror.
 
Gun-maker Beretta says it’s found the ‘key to penetrating markets’ –
Italian gun-maker Beretta is eyeing a new technology transfer deal with Argentina after concluding a similar deal with Qatar, claiming handing over technology to allow international customers to build their own guns is the future.
 
Minotor-Service details Vitim amphibious armored vehicle family –
Belarus’ Minotor-Service automotive company has revealed details of its latest Vitim family of amphibious armored vehicles designed for patrol, escort, and fire support missions.
 
Boeing launches Super Hornet SLM modification –
The first U.S. Navy Boeing F/A-18E/F Super Hornet to enter the Service-Life Modification process ahead of the Block 3 enhancement programme arrived at the company’s St Louis production facility in Missouri in late April.
 
Excalibur Army trials T815 Patriot MATMMV –
Excalibur Army, a subsidiary of the Czechoslovak Group, has developed the Tatra T815 Patriot – also known as the Medium Armoured Tactical Multi-Mission Vehicle – with the first example currently undergoing company trials.
 
 

Defense

Marine F-35B forced to land over fuel issue –
An F-35B out the Marine Corps air station at Cherry Point, N.C., was forced to make an emergency landing on April 23 when the aircraft fuel light came on.
 
U.S. Navy’s new command puts Russia in the crosshairs –
A sharp increase in Russian naval activity in the Arctic and north Atlantic in the years since its invasion of eastern Ukraine has prompted the U.S. Navy to resurrect a command it disestablished seven years ago.
 
Pentagon moves closer to ‘swarming drones’ capability with new systems test –
Flying aircraft carriers that launch and recover fleets of small, inexpensive drones could soon be part of the U.S. military arsenal, as the Pentagon works with private technology partners to engineer that vision into reality.
 
Navy establishes aerial drone squadron –
As the need and scope of the military’s unmanned systems continues to grow, the Navy plans to establish a command devoted to aviation drones this fall.
 
New Fleet Forces boss: Readiness is our business –
A crowd of nearly 500 military and civilian guests on the hanger bay of the aircraft carrier George H.W. Bush May 4, watched as newly minted four-star Adm. Chris Grady relieved Adm. Phil Davidson as the leader of the Norfolk-based Fleet Forces Command.
 
Air Force Research Laboratory reaches first tech pact with Coast Guard –
The Air Force Research Laboratory has reached a first-ever agreement with the Coast Guard to work on a wide range of technologies, from future development of drones to artificial intelligence, officials said.
 
12-man rifle squads, including a squad systems operator, commandant says –
The Marine Corps rifle squad has lost a member but will gain a suite of capabilities in a service-wide initiative to bring powerful tools from information to precision fires to the lowest echelons of combat.
 
 

Veterans

Remains of two WWII Marines ID’d, thanks to tech advances –
The remains of two Marines killed nearly 75 years ago at the Battle of Tarawa were recently identified and returned to their hometowns in Wisconsin and New Hampshire.



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

2018 Los Angeles County Air Show Guide

LA County Air Show, featuring the USAF F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team and more! Includes flight line map and information on aerial performances and static displays. Presented by Lockheed Martin at Fox Airfield, Lancaster CA, March 24 & 25 2018.

LA County Air Show Guide

 

AV Veteran Talk- Bob Alvis

 

Each week, Bob Alvis interviews local veterans, community volunteers and aerospace related guests on AV Veterans Talk, sponsored by Aerotech News and Review. The podcasts are uploaded to the Aerotech News and Review Facebook page as well as our YouTube channel.

Here is the link to Aerotech News and Review on Facebook:
Aerotech News and Review Facebook

Here is the link to our youtube channel:
Aerotech News YouTube Channel

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
News

News Briefs – May 7, 2018

Navy wants to triple size of Fallon training range in Nevada The Navy wants to more than triple the size of its training range near Fallon in west-central Nevada, a move that would cut off public access to the federal land in five counties. The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that the Bureau of Land Management...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Business
LM-Mars

Lockheed Martin-built NASA InSight official on its way to Mars

On May 5, Lockheed Martin Space continued its Mars heritage when the Interior Exploration using Seismic Investigations, Geodesy and Heat Transport (InSight) spacecraft launched at 4:05 a.m., PDT, aboard a United Launch Allianc...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Defense
Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Gerald R. Willis

B-52H bombers conduct training missions over Alaska, Hawaii

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Gerald R. Willis A U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress bomber, deployed from Barksdale Air Force Base, La., taxis at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, after conducting a routine training mi...
 
Full Story »

 