News Briefs – May 7, 2018

Navy wants to triple size of Fallon training range in Nevada

The Navy wants to more than triple the size of its training range near Fallon in west-central Nevada, a move that would cut off public access to the federal land in five counties.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that the Bureau of Land Management is gathering input on the plan to expand the current 224,000-acre (90,652-hectare) range to nearly 770,000 acres (311,615 hectares) by adding federal land in Churchill, Lyon, Mineral, Nye, and Pershing counties.

The Navy’s proposal comes as the Air Force seeks to add 302,000 acres to the Nevada Test and Training Range that now covers more than 2.9 million acres (1.2 million hectares) in Clark, Lincoln and Nye counties.

The services say they need to enlarge ranges to conduct realistic combat exercises using the latest weapons systems. AP



Congressman says military base closures may be considered

A congressman in Virginia says Congress may consider a proposal to allow military base closings but only if localities approve.

The Virginian-Pilot reports U.S. Rep. Rob Wittman said May 3 that he would support a proposal addressing the military’s concern of money being wasted on unnecessary facilities. He said the plan would be limited to small bases or “tangential facilities” identified by the Pentagon. He says communities would have to agree to the closures.

The Pilot reports that Hampton Roads officials and lawmakers historically have been wary about the idea of military base closures. The region has 40 percent of its economy tied to defense and other federal spending. Wittman says the plan could be an amendment to the 2019 defense spending bill. AP



China denies using lasers on U.S. aircraft in Djibouti

China is denying allegations that its forces targeted U.S. military aircraft with high-powered lasers near China’s military base in Djibouti, resulting in minor injuries to two pilots.

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said May 4 that China had informed the U.S. that it had verified it was not behind the alleged incidents.

The Defense Ministry issued a similar denial. China opened its Djibouti base last year, joining the U.S. and a number of other country’s with military installations in the Horn of Africa nation.

The U.S. issued a formal complaint to the Chinese government over the use of lasers that targeted aircraft on several occasions in the last few weeks. The Pentagon said the incidents represent a serious threat to U.S. airmen, and that the U.S. has asked China to investigate. AP