Aerotech News & Review


Defense

May 9, 2018
 

Second phase of Light Attack Experiment underway

Air Force photograph by Ethan D. Wagner Air Force photograph by Ethan D. Wagner

A Beechcraft AT-6B Wolverine experimental aircraft flies over White Sands Missile Range, N.M. July 31, 2017. The AT-6 is participating in the U.S. Air Force Light Attack Experiment (OA-X), a series of trials to determine the feasibility of using light aircraft in attack roles.

Flying began May 7, 2018, for the Air Force’s second phase of the Light Attack Experiment at Holloman Air Force Base, N.M.

Pilots are flying the Sierra Nevada/Embraer A-29 Super Tucano and the Textron Aviation AT-6B Wolverine during a three-month, live-fly experiment to gather additional information about aircraft capabilities, as well as partner nation interoperability, prior to a potential light attack purchase.

“This second phase of experimentation is about informing the rapid procurement process as we move closer to investing in light attack,” said Lt. Gen. Arnie Bunch, military deputy, Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Acquisition. “If we can get light attack aircraft operating in permissive combat environments, we can alleviate the demand on our 4th and 5th generation aircraft, so they can be training for the high-end fight they were made for.”

The Air Force is also assessing interoperability and networking capabilities, to one day carry out light attack operations side-by-side with coalition partners. According to the 2018 Air Force Posture Statement, “Retaining irregular warfare as a core competency at a lower cost, and strengthening our alliances are key elements of our National Defense Strategy.”

Chief of Staff of the Air Force Gen. David Goldfein told members of the Senate Armed Services Committee, “We’re looking at light attack through the lens of allies and partners. A big part of the Light Attack Experiment is a common architecture and an intelligence-sharing network, so that those who would join us would be part of the campaign against violent extremism.”

Air Force photograph by Ethan D. Wagner Air Force photograph by Ethan D. Wagner

An Embraer EMB 314 A-29 Super Tocano experimental aircraft flies over White Sands Missile Range, N.M., August 1, 2017. The A-29 is participating in the U.S. Air Force Light Attack Experiment (OA-X), a series of trials to determine the feasibility of using light aircraft in attack roles.

During this phase of experimentation, aircrew include fighter, attack, or special operations pilots, plus test pilots and flight engineers from the Air Force, Air National Guard, and Air Force Reserve. Collectively, they average more than 1,000 flight hours and more than 100 combat missions, and all pilots have been instructors in one or more aircraft.

Flight scenarios will consist of both day and night missions in air interdiction, close air support, armed overwatch, and combat search and rescue. Maintenance observers will focus on flightline and in-shop maintenance, to inform sustainment and product support requirements.

The experiment is part of a broader Air Force effort to explore cost-effective attack platform options under the Light Attack Experimentation Campaign led by the Air Force Strategic Development Planning and Experimentation Office at Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio.

The first phase of the Light Attack Experiment took place in August 2017 at Holloman AFB, with four models of light attack aircraft.



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

2018 Los Angeles County Air Show Guide

LA County Air Show, featuring the USAF F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team and more! Includes flight line map and information on aerial performances and static displays. Presented by Lockheed Martin at Fox Airfield, Lancaster CA, March 24 & 25 2018.

LA County Air Show Guide

 

AV Veteran Talk- Bob Alvis

 

Each week, Bob Alvis interviews local veterans, community volunteers and aerospace related guests on AV Veterans Talk, sponsored by Aerotech News and Review. The podcasts are uploaded to the Aerotech News and Review Facebook page as well as our YouTube channel.

Here is the link to Aerotech News and Review on Facebook:
Aerotech News and Review Facebook

Here is the link to our youtube channel:
Aerotech News YouTube Channel

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
News

Headlines – May 9, 2018

News Did military hide real mission of the Niger ambush from Congress? – U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine is accusing the military of hiding from Congress its true mission in a Niger ambush last October that ended in the deaths of four American Green Berets.   DOD exploring medevac options for special operations forces within Yemen...
 
Full Story »

 
 
News

News Briefs – May 9, 2018

Two Marines shot during live-fire training exercise – The U.S. Marine Corps says two Marines were shot during a live-fire training exercise at a Southern California base involving hundreds of troops. The military says both were airlifted May 6 from the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center at the Twentynine Palms base east of San...
 
Full Story »

 
 
News

‘It just fell out of the sky’: Frantic calls followed crash

Moments after a military cargo plane crashed into a Georgia highway, rattled motorists began dialing 911 to report the large aircraft plunged nose-first into the blacktop before erupting into flames and thick smoke. “It just fell out of the sky and it’s on fire right now,” said one woman who called emergency operators as soon...
 
Full Story »

 