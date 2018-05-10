Aerotech News & Review


Aerotech News Digital Edition – May 4, 2018

Aerotech News and Review – Journal of Aerospace, Defense Industry, and Veteran News, serving the Antelope Valley and Edwards AFB, CA

http://online.flipbuilder.com/vzwd/bdie/

Welcome to the Aerotech News and Review Digital Edition! We hope you enjoy this week’s edition, starting with our look at the 10-year anniversary of the fabled F-117 Nighthawk’s final flight. The Stars and Stripes paint job featured in our front-page photo is always a thrilling sight! In other news, click through to page 8 for information on Military Retiree Appreciation Day, scheduled at Edwards AFB on May 19. Last year’s event hosted more than 300 guests – it’s sure to be a great time, make sure and put it on your calendar. And for those of you who are inclined to venture a bit further from the AV, Bob Alvis has a preview for us of the Planes of Fame Air Show, coming up this weekend in Chino. Flip through to page 10 for more information on this great event, featuring loads of historic aircraft (including Bob’s favorite, the P-38). All this and more military and aerospace industry news in this week’s Aerotech! Hard copies of the paper are available at our usual delivery points throughout the Antelope Valley – pick one up when you’re out and about this weekend, or click on the link below and access a digital copy of Aerotech News, viewable on your computer or mobile device. “Like” our Facebook page for daily news updates and access to our website, story and photo archives. It’s our privilege to serve you – have a great weekend! #aerotechnews #eafbnews



 

2018 Los Angeles County Air Show Guide

LA County Air Show, featuring the USAF F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team and more! Includes flight line map and information on aerial performances and static displays. Presented by Lockheed Martin at Fox Airfield, Lancaster CA, March 24 & 25 2018.

Headlines – May 9, 2018

Did military hide real mission of the Niger ambush from Congress? – U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine is accusing the military of hiding from Congress its true mission in a Niger ambush last October that ended in the deaths of four American Green Berets. DOD exploring medevac options for special operations forces within Yemen
 
News Briefs – May 9, 2018

Two Marines shot during live-fire training exercise – The U.S. Marine Corps says two Marines were shot during a live-fire training exercise at a Southern California base involving hundreds of troops. The military says both were airlifted May 6 from the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center at the Twentynine Palms base east of San
 
Air Force photograph by Ethan D. Wagner

Second phase of Light Attack Experiment underway

A Beechcraft AT-6B Wolverine experimental aircraft flies over White Sands Missile Range, N.M. July 31, 2017. The AT-6 is participating in the U.S. Air Force Light Attack Experiment (OA-X)
 
