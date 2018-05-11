Aerotech News & Review


Business

May 11, 2018
 

Aerojet Rocketdyne completes hot fire testing on propulsion system for kill vehicle

Aerojet Rocketdyne announced May 7 that, in collaboration with Boeing and the U.S. Missile Defense Agency, its Divert and Attitude Control System Center Manifold for the Missile Defense Agency’s Redesigned Kill Vehicle successfully completed hot fire altitude testing.

The RKV program is an integral part of the Ground-based Midcourse Defense element of the Missile Defense Agency’s Ballistic Missile Defense System.

The Center Manifold was tested at the White Sands Test Facility in Las Cruces, N.M., at a simulated altitude outside the Earth’s atmosphere. The success of this test validated Aerojet Rocketdyne’s unique technology, and marked a major milestone for the RKV DACS leading up to the Critical Design Review for the RKV development program. Aerojet Rocketdyne is currently on contract with Boeing for RKV development and initial production, with the RKV DACS units being built out of its Los Angeles facility.

“Completion of this Divert and Attitude Control System Center Manifold testing is a significant milestone for our GMD RKV DACS program, and a major step forward to the Critical Design Review for this state-of-the-art propulsion technology,” said Mo Khan, Aerojet Rocketdyne’s senior vice president, Defense.

“We’re extremely proud of our RKV team and our missile defense product lines, and the pinpoint accuracy our systems provide warfighters in defending the United States and its allies,” said Aerojet Rocketdyne CEO and President Eileen Drake.

GMD provides Combatant Commanders the capability to engage and destroy intermediate- and intercontinental ballistic missile threats in space to protect the United States. The RKV improves kill vehicle reliability, reduces unit cost, improves maintainability in the field, and improves performance against emerging threats.



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

2018 Los Angeles County Air Show Guide

LA County Air Show, featuring the USAF F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team and more! Includes flight line map and information on aerial performances and static displays. Presented by Lockheed Martin at Fox Airfield, Lancaster CA, March 24 & 25 2018.

LA County Air Show Guide

 

AV Veteran Talk- Bob Alvis

 

Each week, Bob Alvis interviews local veterans, community volunteers and aerospace related guests on AV Veterans Talk, sponsored by Aerotech News and Review. The podcasts are uploaded to the Aerotech News and Review Facebook page as well as our YouTube channel.

Here is the link to Aerotech News and Review on Facebook:
Aerotech News and Review Facebook

Here is the link to our youtube channel:
Aerotech News YouTube Channel

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
News

Headlines – May 11, 2018

News Military aviation mishap panel receives House Armed Services’ blessing – A proposed commission to review spiking military aviation mishaps and physiological episodes is on track to become part of the House Armed Services Committee’s version of the annual defense policy bill.   Europe sticking to Iran deal, despite U.S. pullout – Germany, France, the...
 
Full Story »

 
 
News

News Briefs – May 11, 2018

Vietnam asks China to withdraw missiles from South China Sea HANOI, Vietnam–Vietnam has requested that China withdraw its military equipment from South China Sea outposts, saying its deployment seriously violates Hanoi’s sovereignty, increases tension and destabilizes the region. CNBC reported last week that China has installed anti-ship cruise missiles and surface-to-air missile sy...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local
DOD photograph by Navy PO1 Kathryn E. Holm

Niger Report Highlights Bravery of U.S. Troops, Notes Training, Planning Deficiencies

DOD photograph by Navy PO1 Kathryn E. Holm From left, Assistant Secretary of Defense for International Security Affairs Robert S. Karem; Marine Corps Gen. Thomas D. Waldhauser, commander of U.S. Africa Command; and Army Maj. Ge...
 
Full Story »

 