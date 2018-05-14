Boeing, Assembrix to collaborate on secure 3D printing

Boeing and Israeli company Assembrix Ltd today signed a Memorandum of Agreement that will enable Boeing to use Assembrix software to manage and protect intellectual property shared with vendors during design and manufacturing.

“This agreement expands Boeing’s ties to Israeli industry while helping companies like Assembrix expand their business,” said David Ivry, president, Boeing Israel. “Boeing seeks suppliers globally who meet stringent quality, schedule, cost and intellectual capital standards, and Assembrix does all of that.”

Assembrix’s software will enable Boeing to transmit additive manufacturing design information using secure distribution methods to protect data from being intercepted, corrupted or decrypted throughout the distribution and manufacturing processes.

Boeing is focused on leveraging and accelerating additive manufacturing to transform its production system and support the company’s growth. The company currently has additive manufacturing capabilities at 20 sites worldwide and partners with suppliers across the globe to deliver 3D-printed parts across its commercial, space and defense platforms.

“We are pleased to partner with Boeing and value its confidence in us and in our capabilities,” said Lior Polak, Assembrix CEO. “This collaboration supports our vision to develop and implement innovative solutions that connect the world and take the additive manufacturing digital thread one step forward.”