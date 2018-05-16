B-52 train alongside RAAF in Northern Territory, Australia

A U.S. Air Force B-52 bomber participated in a bilateral training mission as part of the Royal Australian Air Force exercise Arnhem Thunder, May 10, 2018.

The B-52 bomber, deployed from Barksdale Air Force Base, La., took off from Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, and transited to northern Australia where they integrated with RAAF F/A-18A Classic Hornet fighters.

Sequenced flights with Australia are a demonstration of the strength of the bilateral alliance between the U.S. partners and allies, and they strengthen our long-standing military-to-military partnerships.

The bomber were operating as part of the U.S. Pacific Command’s Continuous Bomber Presence missions, which have been routinely employed since March 2004.

CBP ensures that the U.S. has a credible capability to respond and demonstrates the continuing U.S. commitment to stability and security in the Indo-Pacific region.