May 16, 2018
 

B-52 train alongside RAAF in Northern Territory, Australia

Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Alexander W. Riedel Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Alexander W. Riedel

A U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress, assigned to the 20th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, deployed from Barksdale Air Force Base, La., approaches the flightline at Royal Australian Air Force Base Darwin, Australia, supporting the U.S. Pacific Command’s Enhanced Air Cooperation (EAC) initiative, April 6, 2018. Sequenced flights with Australia are a demonstration of the strength of the bilateral alliance between the U.S. partners and allies, and they strengthen our long-standing military-to-military partnerships.

A U.S. Air Force B-52 bomber participated in a bilateral training mission as part of the Royal Australian Air Force exercise Arnhem Thunder, May 10, 2018.

The B-52 bomber, deployed from Barksdale Air Force Base, La., took off from Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, and transited to northern Australia where they integrated with RAAF F/A-18A Classic Hornet fighters.

The bomber were operating as part of the U.S. Pacific Command’s Continuous Bomber Presence missions, which have been routinely employed since March 2004.

CBP ensures that the U.S. has a credible capability to respond and demonstrates the continuing U.S. commitment to stability and security in the Indo-Pacific region.



 

