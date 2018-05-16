Aerotech News & Review


Local

May 16, 2018
 

Twilight tours coming to Joe Davies Heritage Airpark

PALMDALE, Calif.–The City of Palmdale’s Joe Davies Heritage Airpark at Palmdale Plant 42, located at 2001 Ave. P, will host twilight tours of the park beginning this May 17 Admission and parking is free.

The Airpark will be open from 4:30 to 9:30 p.m. with guided tours provided at 6, 7 and 8 p.m. Picnic tables and barbecues will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Additional Twilight Tours will be held on June 21, July 19 and Aug. 16.

“Pack up a picnic dinner and take the family for a unique night out at Joe Davies Airpark,” said Palmdale’s Director of Recreation and Culture Keri Smith. “Enjoy the aircraft displays which are a reflection of Palmdale’s amazing aerospace heritage.”

Joe Davies Heritage Airpark at Palmdale Plant 42 is a family friendly, uniquely Palmdale destination centered around displays of aircraft that portray the rich aerospace heritage and present the historical significance of United States Air Force Plant 42 in a way that generates pride among residents and prestige among peers.

Visitors to Joe Davies Heritage Airpark may view a collection of aircraft flown, tested, designed, produced or modified at United States Air Force Plant 42. The airpark includes 21 retired military aircraft on static display, plus a 1/8 scale model of the B-2 Spirit, an AGM-28 Hound Dog Missile, a B-52, a C-46, and various aircraft components. When fully developed, the airpark will showcase more than 40 retired military and civilian aircraft.

For more information, please call 661-267-5611, or visit www.cityofpalmdale.org/airpark.



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

2018 Los Angeles County Air Show Guide

LA County Air Show, featuring the USAF F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team and more! Includes flight line map and information on aerial performances and static displays. Presented by Lockheed Martin at Fox Airfield, Lancaster CA, March 24 & 25 2018.

LA County Air Show Guide

 

AV Veteran Talk- Bob Alvis

 

Each week, Bob Alvis interviews local veterans, community volunteers and aerospace related guests on AV Veterans Talk, sponsored by Aerotech News and Review. The podcasts are uploaded to the Aerotech News and Review Facebook page as well as our YouTube channel.

Here is the link to Aerotech News and Review on Facebook:
Aerotech News and Review Facebook

Here is the link to our youtube channel:
Aerotech News YouTube Channel

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
News

Headlines – May 16, 2018

News U.S. identifies suspect in major leak of CIA hacking tools – The U.S. government has identified a suspect in the leak last year of a large portion of the CIA’s computer hacking arsenal, the cyber-tools the agency had used to conduct espionage operations overseas, according to interviews and public documents.   Here’s how much...
 
Full Story »

 
 
News

News Briefs – May 16, 2018

Pearl Harbor sailor remains returned to Missouri, buried The remains of a U.S. Navy sailor killed during the attack on Pearl Harbor in Hawaii have been returned to Missouri to be buried with full military honors. Clifford George Goodwin had been resting in a common grave at the National Cemetery of the Pacific in Hawaii...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Space & Technology
NASA/iGoal Animation photograph

Science launching to space station looks forward, back

Some of the earliest human explorers used mechanical tools called sextants to navigate vast oceans and discover new lands. Today, high-tech tools navigate microscopic DNA to discover previously unidentified organisms. Scientist...
 
Full Story »

 