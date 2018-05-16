Twilight tours coming to Joe Davies Heritage Airpark

PALMDALE, Calif.–The City of Palmdale’s Joe Davies Heritage Airpark at Palmdale Plant 42, located at 2001 Ave. P, will host twilight tours of the park beginning this May 17 Admission and parking is free.

The Airpark will be open from 4:30 to 9:30 p.m. with guided tours provided at 6, 7 and 8 p.m. Picnic tables and barbecues will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Additional Twilight Tours will be held on June 21, July 19 and Aug. 16.

“Pack up a picnic dinner and take the family for a unique night out at Joe Davies Airpark,” said Palmdale’s Director of Recreation and Culture Keri Smith. “Enjoy the aircraft displays which are a reflection of Palmdale’s amazing aerospace heritage.”

Joe Davies Heritage Airpark at Palmdale Plant 42 is a family friendly, uniquely Palmdale destination centered around displays of aircraft that portray the rich aerospace heritage and present the historical significance of United States Air Force Plant 42 in a way that generates pride among residents and prestige among peers.

Visitors to Joe Davies Heritage Airpark may view a collection of aircraft flown, tested, designed, produced or modified at United States Air Force Plant 42. The airpark includes 21 retired military aircraft on static display, plus a 1/8 scale model of the B-2 Spirit, an AGM-28 Hound Dog Missile, a B-52, a C-46, and various aircraft components. When fully developed, the airpark will showcase more than 40 retired military and civilian aircraft.

For more information, please call 661-267-5611, or visit www.cityofpalmdale.org/airpark.