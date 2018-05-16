Aerotech News & Review


May 16, 2018
 

U.S. Navy orders more Lockheed Martin enhanced laser guided training rounds

Navy photograph by PO3 Jeanette Mullinax Navy photograph by PO3 Jeanette Mullinax

The U.S. Navy ordered more Lockheed Martin Enhanced Laser Guided Training Rounds to support the service’s Paveway™ II Laser Guided Bomb weapons training.

Lockheed Martin has received a $23.1 million contract award from the U.S. Navy for follow-on production of Enhanced Laser Guided Training Rounds) to support the service’s Paveway™ II Laser Guided Bomb weapons training.

The award exercises the initial option of the contract negotiated in 2017 and extends ELGTR production into late 2020.

“ELGTR is the only proven low-cost, guided trainer for Paveway II Laser Guided Bombs around the world,” said Jason Golden, ELGTR program manager at Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control. “With more than 167,000 LGTR/ELGTRs delivered since the 1990s, this capability has prepared air and ground crews for challenging tactical mission environments while maintaining critical war reserve assets.”

ELGTR is recognized worldwide as the only live-fire training solution for warfighters. It provides realistic LGB employment practice for GBU-10/12/16 (2,000-pound/500-pound/1,000-pound) configurations at a fraction of the cost of tactical inventory.
  
Lockheed Martin manufactures ELGTRs for the U.S. Navy, Marine Corps and international customers. The ELGTR is compatible with F-16, F/A-18, AV-8B and various international aircraft platforms. Ongoing development efforts are focused on ELGTR compatibility with additional platforms to further expand the user community.

In addition to ELGTR, Lockheed Martin’s 350,000-square-foot production facility in Archbald, Penn., designs and manufactures combat-proven Paveway II Plus Laser Guided Bomb kits and the Paragon™ direct attack munition. More than 100,000 LGB kits and 7,000 Dual Mode LGB kits have been delivered to the U.S. Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force and 24 international customers.



 

