May 21, 2018
 

Michelle Evans named LM Aeronautics deputy executive VP

On May 21, Lockheed Martin announced Michele Evans has been named deputy executive vice president for its Aeronautics business area, effective June 4.

Evans will report to the business area’s Executive Vice President, Orlando Carvalho, and will be based at the Aeronautics headquarters in Fort Worth, Texas.

Evans will be responsible for all programs, including F-35, F-16, C-130 and Advanced Development Programs, and will partner with Carvalho to ensure Lockheed Martin Aeronautics continues to meet customer commitments and grow the business.

Evans was most recently Vice President and General Manager for Integrated Warfare Systems and Sensors in Lockheed Martin’s Rotary and Mission Systems business area. In this role, she oversaw the strategy and execution of the Littoral Combat Ship program, Aegis Combat Systems and sea-based missile defense, as well as a host of other systems. The programs she led in this role supported all branches of the U.S. Armed Forces, and more than 40 countries. She also was Vice President of Modernization and Sustainment, where she was responsible for the A-10 weapons system, and avionics programs on the C-130 and F-35.

“The variety of her experiences make Michele uniquely qualified to take on this new role,” Carvalho said. “Aligning program leadership to her will enable us to maintain and enhance best practices; and further build a cohesive, strategic operating rhythm for our programs.”

Evans holds a bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering from Clarkson University. She serves on the corporate boards for Lockheed Martin Australia and the United Kingdom, and is a member of Clarkson University’s Coulter School of Engineering Advisory Board.

With her appointment, Paul Lemmo has been named Vice President and General Manager for Integrated Warfare Systems and Sensors in the Rotary and Mission Systems business area. Paul most recently served as Vice President of Fire Control/SOF GLSS line-of-business which provides a wide range of logistics support services.



 

