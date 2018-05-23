Boeing, Xiamen Airlines celebrate delivery of carrier’s first 737 MAX jet



Boeing delivered the first 737 MAX airplane and the 200th Boeing jet to Xiamen Airlines, a fast-growing Chinese carrier that has doubled its fleet in less than five years and has plans to double it again to serve more domestic and international passengers.

“The addition of the new Boeing 737 MAX is a major milestone for Xiamen Airlines as we execute our development roadmap,” said Che Shanglun, chairman of Xiamen Airlines. “We plan to expand our fleet to 568 airplanes by 2035, and evolve into a competitive world-class airline serving the globe, doing our part in helping China build a human community with shared destiny.”

Established in 1984, Xiamen Airlines, headquartered in Xiamen in southeastern China, began operations with two leased 737s serving three cities. Today, the airline operates 400 routes across China, Asia, Europe, North America and Oceania.

In addition to its rapid growth, Xiamen Airlines has achieved 31 consecutive years of profitability while operating an all-Boeing fleet of 737s, 757s, and 787 Dreamliners. The carrier took delivery of its 100th Boeing airplane in November, 2013.

Xiamen will introduce the new 737 MAX 8 into its fleet and is one of the launch customers for the new 737 MAX 10.

“Xiamen Airlines has achieved incredible success and Boeing is extremely proud to have been their partner from day one,” said Kevin McAllister, Boeing Commercial Airplanes President and Chief Executive Officer. “The delivery of the first 737 MAX to Xiamen builds on a partnership that has spanned three decades and signals the beginning of an even brighter future together. We are confident the MAX will help Xiamen fly farther, improve fuel efficiency and provide greater comfort for their passengers.”

The 737 MAX is the fastest-selling airplane in Boeing history, accumulating more than 4,500 orders from nearly 100 customers worldwide.

The family of airplanes is powered by CFM International LEAP-1B engines, and includes design updates such as Boeing’s Advanced Technology winglet that will result in less drag and optimize performance, especially on longer-range missions. Together, these improvements reduce fuel use and CO2 emissions by at least 14 percent compared to today’s Next-Generation 737s – and by 20 percent more than the single-aisle airplanes they replace.