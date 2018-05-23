Headlines – May 23, 2018

News

United States is running out of bombs — and it may soon struggle to make more –

The Pentagon plans to invest more than $20 billion in munitions in its next budget. But whether the industrial base will be there to support such massive buys in the future is up in the air — at a time when America is expending munitions at increasingly intense rates.



F-35 just made its combat debut –

Lockheed Martin’s F-35 has seen combat for the first time.





Congress reviewing sale of precision munitions to Saudis, UAE –

The Trump administration, working to increase exports of U.S.-made weapons, has asked the U.S. Congress to review the sale of more than 120,000 precision-guided munitions to allies Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, sources said May 22.



Lockheed loses out on its U.S. Air Force Huey replacement protest –

The Government Accountability Office on May 22 shot down a pre-award protest of the Air Force UH-1N Huey replacement program by Lockheed Martin’s Sikorsky branch.



German Navy leans heavy on simulation pilot training –

There’s no shortage of innovation in the industry to boost the sense of realism for aspiring pilots sitting in virtual cockpits.



Findings on the defense-industrial base’s weaknesses reach the White House –

A presidentially ordered review of the defense-industrial base has been completed by the Pentagon and submitted to the White House for comment.



America’s industrial base is at risk, and the military may feel the consequences –

Underneath the rosy picture of a strong U.S. defense industry lies a demographic challenge for the workforce and contraction issues, a new government study has concluded.



British defense chief puts a price tag on U.S. military alliance –

Britain’s defense secretary has put at least a £3 billion-a-year ($4 billion) price tag on the value of the country’s close military relationship with the U.S., but conceded that the arrangement was priceless to the government.



Airbus withdraws arbitration demand over $3.7 billion helicopter deal –

The Polish General Counsel has announced that Airbus Helicopters has withdrawn its application for international arbitration over its dispute with Poland.



Lockheed taps BAE for F-35 readiness support –

BAE Systems announced May 22 that the company has entered into a contract with Lockheed Martin for critical aircraft readiness.



SOCOM looks to field new drones, upgrade comms — fast –

The head of the Special Operations Command is concerned that even the most advanced tech his troops use in the field today is being aged out, given rapid advances in commercial technologies that have overtaken military-grade gear.



Boeing to redesign flight recorder technology for naval aircraft –

Boeing has been awarded a $22.6 million contract for services to support of F/A-18 A-F Hornets, Super Hornets and EA-18G Growlers for the U.S. Navy and Australia.





SOCOM’s next five-year plan will transform the force –

The next upcoming five-year development and acquisition plan for U.S. Special Operations Command will be transformative, its commander said at the Special Operations Forces Industry Conference May 22.



How DOD’s first-ever chief management officer plans to turn cash into capabilities –

A frequent refrain from U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis is the need to reform the internal workings of the Pentagon to find efficiencies that can be reinvested toward war-fighting capabilities. Helping to guide that project is John H. “Jay” Gibson II, the Pentagon’s first-ever chief management officer.



Are shoulder-fired weapons causing traumatic brain injuries? How the Army plans to find out –

A recent report from the Center for a New American Security suggests that soldiers who regularly use shoulder-fired weapons might be experiencing traumatic brain injuries.



Big Six: Milley says what Army needs, Esper says how to get it –

Gen. Milley lays out what the Army needs, embodied in its Big Six modernization priorities. Sec. Esper then works on how to fund and deliver those needs.



New U.S. commander in Afghanistan emerges from elite units –

Lt. Gen. Scott Miller will take charge as the Taliban renews a push into major cities.



NFL helmet maker partners with U.S. Army to help curb soldiers’ head injuries –

The creator of the innovative football helmet that performed best in NFL testing the past two years is taking its concussion-reducing technology from the playing field to the battlefield.



Why Navy’s newest aircraft carrier was forced back into port –

Yet another propulsion train problem has forced the Navy’s newest aircraft carrier, the Gerald R. Ford, back into port for “adjustments” before it can get back underway to complete what had been expected to be a long testing period.



Marine Corps moved tanks from secret caves in Norway to Finland. Here’s why –

In preparation for a looming fight with Russia, for the first time the Corps temporarily moved some of its M1A1 Abrams tanks holed up in secret caves in Norway to Finland.





Marine awarded Silver Star for Vietnam heroics a half century later –

A Marine was awarded the Silver Star for his actions during the Vietnam War more than half a century after his heroic deeds.



Veterans groups call for acting VA secretary to step down during Senate confirmation –

President Donald Trump’s announcement to nominate Robert Wilkie to lead the Department of Veterans Affairs on a permanent basis prompted new questions this week about whether Wilkie must step aside as acting secretary during his congressional confirmation process.



We Need a DARPA-Like Program for Veterans’ Problems, Experts Say –

Dedicating funds to veterans’ health care needs could bring more products to market faster, experts told Congress.



House passes bill to keep tabs on VA’s health records modernization –

Lawmakers plan to keep a close eye on the implementation of the $10 billion project.





Workers at rocket-maker ULA resolve bitter contract dispute –

On strike since May 7, members of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers union are returning to work May 22 after accepting a new four-year contract offer from United Launch Alliance over the weekend.