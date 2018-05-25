Aerotech News & Review


Space

May 25, 2018
 

NASA, space station partners announce future mission crew members

NASA astronauts Christina Hammock Koch and Andrew Morgan have been assigned to spaceflights scheduled to launch in 2019. Both Koch and Morgan were selected as NASA astronauts in 2013.

NASA photograph NASA photograph

NASA astronaut Christina Hammock Koch has been assigned to Expedition 59/60, which is set to launch to the International Space Station in April 2019.

Koch has been assigned to Expedition 59/60, which is set to launch to the International Space Station in April 2019. Morgan will follow as a member of the Expedition 60/61 crew in July 2019.

Koch, who grew up in Jacksonville, N.C., earned bachelor’s degrees in electrical engineering and physics, and a master’s degree in electrical engineering from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.

Koch started her career as an electrical engineer focusing on space science instrument design at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Md. She went on to work as a research associate with the United States Antarctic Program, completing several deployments including spending the winter at the South Pole. She returned to space science instrument design at the Johns Hopkins University’s Applied Physics Laboratory, contributing to such missions as the Juno probe to Jupiter. She then returned to her work at remote scientific research stations, including sessions as a field engineer in the Arctic and as station chief with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration in American Samoa. Her extracurricular pursuits include running and other outdoor sports.

NASA photograph NASA photograph

NASA astronaut Andrew Morgan has been assigned to Expedition 60/61, which is set to launch to the International Space Station in July 2019.

Morgan, who considers New Castle, Penn., his hometown, earned a bachelor’s degree in environmental engineering at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, N.Y., as well as a doctorate of medicine from the Uniformed Services University of Health Sciences in Bethesda, Md., before completing his residency in emergency medicine at Madigan Army Medical Center-University of Washington.

Morgan began his career in military medicine by volunteering for U.S. Army special operations forces. He served as a medical team member in the Joint Special Operations Command at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, and went on to become the battalion surgeon for the 1st Battalion, 3rd Special Forces Group, where he served for three years.  Following this, Morgan served on a strategic special operations assignment in Washington, D.C., before completing a fellowship in primary care sports medicine.
Over the course of his special operations assignments, Morgan deployed to Iraq, Afghanistan and Africa in support of combat operations.

Follow Koch on social media at https://twitter.com/Astro_Christina, https://www.facebook.com/AstroChristina/ or https://www.instagram.com/astro_christina/. Follow Morgan on social media at https://twitter.com/AstroDrewMorgan/, https://www.facebook.com/AstroDrewMorgan/ or https://www.instagram.com/AstroDrewMorgan/.



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

2018 Los Angeles County Air Show Guide

LA County Air Show, featuring the USAF F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team and more! Includes flight line map and information on aerial performances and static displays. Presented by Lockheed Martin at Fox Airfield, Lancaster CA, March 24 & 25 2018.

LA County Air Show Guide

 

AV Veteran Talk- Bob Alvis

 

Each week, Bob Alvis interviews local veterans, community volunteers and aerospace related guests on AV Veterans Talk, sponsored by Aerotech News and Review. The podcasts are uploaded to the Aerotech News and Review Facebook page as well as our YouTube channel.

Here is the link to Aerotech News and Review on Facebook:
Aerotech News and Review Facebook

Here is the link to our youtube channel:
Aerotech News YouTube Channel

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
News

Headlines – May 25, 2018

News As ISIS targets disappear in Iraq and Syria, U.S. military shifts focus to Afghanistan – As the war against the Islamic State terror group winds down in Iraq and Syria, the U.S. military is increasingly turning its attention to Afghanistan.   China’s J-20 stealth fighters will likely patrol Taiwan’s airspace soon — and the...
 
Full Story »

 
 
News

News Briefs – May 25, 2018

U.S. disinvites China from multinational military exercise The Pentagon said May 23 it has withdrawn an invitation for China to participate in a multinational naval exercise the U.S. is hosting this summer, a sign of fresh tension between Pacific powers. The move comes amid high-stakes maneuvering over North Korea’s nuclear program, which is scheduled to...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Space
nasa-moon

NASA: Commercial partners key to sustainable moon presence

As NASA shifts human exploration back to the Moon, U.S. commercial partnerships will be a key to expediting missions and building a sustainable presence on the lunar surface. The agency is orchestrating a robotic lunar campaign...
 
Full Story »

 