Aerotech News & Review


Defense

May 25, 2018
 

Service members must be physically ready for deployment, CSM Troxell says

Tags:
Jim Garamone
DOD News
Army photograph by Sgt. Kelsey Miller Army photograph by Sgt. Kelsey Miller

Soldiers assigned to 1st Stryker Brigade executed the proposed Army Combat Readiness Test (ACRT) on Ready First Field, April 17, 2018. Soldiers are assisting the Army with this pre-decisional testing that is pending senior Army leadership staffing and approval. The proposed ACRT is part of the Army’s effort to optimize Holistic Health and Fitness and improve Soldier readiness.

The U.S. military’s mission is to fight and win the nation’s wars, and service members must be physically, mentally and emotionally ready to fight when needed, Army Command Sgt. Maj. John W. Troxell said in an interview May 10, 2018.

And in this tumultuous era, that could be at any time, the senior enlisted advisor to the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff added.

Troxell attended the inaugural DOD Readiness and Resilience Workshop held April 17 at Fort McNair in Washington. The workshop featured speakers and covered topics to optimize human performance through the body, mind, and spirit.

Deputy Defense Secretary Patrick M. Shanahan also participated in the workshop. Shanahan opened the workshop by joining service members in a workout.

“He’s in good shape,” the sergeant major said of the deputy defense secretary.

Be ready for the ‘worst day’
Troxell said he constantly tells service members they must always be ready to engage in combat, which he describes as the “worst day.”

Troxell said he’s concerned about recent statistics regarding the ability of military members to deploy.

Defense Secretary James N. Mattis recently came out with a deployment and readiness policy. Essentially, the policy stipulates that if a service member is nondeployable for more than a year, then he or she is processed for separation. This does not affect service members wounded in combat.

“We have this deployability problem in terms of injuries and obesity — we are talking about 100,000 service members,” Troxell said. “On top of that, 17 percent of the troops have been diagnosed as overweight or obese.”

The sergeant major said he brought together civilian and military fitness and dietary experts to discuss fitness, performance, nutrition and recovery at the Fort McNair workshop.

“I brought in 50 service members from around the services who are high-speed individuals — the Marine martial arts instructors, master trainers from the Army, the Navy brought in a number of medical folks and dietitians,” Troxell said. “It was a lot of very physically fit people who were there to speak with each other and share best practices and strategies to address the obesity and the nondeployability problem.”

Promote warrior/athlete culture
Noncommissioned officers and petty officers need to promote and encourage “a warrior/athlete culture and mentality” across the military services, Troxell said.

“Our special operations force[s] already do this very well, and there’s episodes in the services where it goes well,” he said. “But there are too many cultures out there where fitness training is just something we do for an hour in the morning and it is a ‘check the block’ kind of thing.”

DOD photograph by Army Sgt. James K. McCann DOD photograph by Army Sgt. James K. McCann

Army Command Sgt. Maj. John W. Troxell, senior enlisted advisor to the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, hosts a physical training session with Deputy Defense Secretary Patrick M. Shanahan and service members from across the joint force at the inaugural DOD Readiness and Resilience Workshop at Fort McNair in Washington, April 17, 2018. The workshop featured speakers and covered topics to optimize human performance through the body, mind, and spirit.

And, some physical fitness training seems designed to prepare people to just pass the test, Troxell said.

“What physical training needs to be is a process to get someone prepared physically, mentally and emotionally for the conditions they may face on the worst day of their life,” he said.

That worst day comes in a variety of guises, Troxell said. For a Soldier or Marine, it may be armed individual combat. For a sailor it could be dealing with disaster and firefighting. For an airman it could be in a convoy or on an airfield where disaster strikes or an enemy attacks.

“In any event, we shouldn’t be training to pass a fitness test,” he said. “We would be training for what we need to do on that worst day. We don’t do that enough.”

In extreme cases, there are service members who have been nondeployable for three or four years, the sergeant major said. Someone else still has to go. The sergeant major described one specialty with just 32 people. Only eight are deployable and they shoulder that burden.

Physical fitness helps mentally as well, Troxell said. “It’s a medical fact that the more physically fit you are, the more mental and emotional preparedness you are going to have,” he said. “You are already used to pushing against boundaries in physical training. You have already conditioned your body and your mind to handle adversity in training and that has a payout when you go through the worst day of your life.”

Medical experts who deal with post-traumatic stress say that developing physical fitness is a factor in combating that condition.

Making change happen
Troxell said he believes that the NCO and petty officer ranks need to make change happen.

“I want those mid-range noncommissioned officer and the petty officers to own this,” he said. “They need to say there won’t be unfit people in their formations. They have to have people they can count on physically, mentally, emotionally, technically to thrive on the worst day. They shouldn’t be discovery learning on the worst days of their lives that the buddies next to them can’t carry someone out of a bad situation.”

Regardless of how good the U.S. military is, bad things can happen and “we have to prepare, and it starts every day with this culture of ‘I am a warrior/athlete,'” Troxell said.

He practices what he preaches. Troxell has embraced a tough physical training program. The 54-year-old senior NCO still qualifies in the Ranger School five-mile standard in under 40 minutes.

Passing a physical training test requires a 60 percent score. “We can’t be a 60 percent force,” Troxell said. “We have to strive for perfection.”



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

2018 Los Angeles County Air Show Guide

LA County Air Show, featuring the USAF F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team and more! Includes flight line map and information on aerial performances and static displays. Presented by Lockheed Martin at Fox Airfield, Lancaster CA, March 24 & 25 2018.

LA County Air Show Guide

 

AV Veteran Talk- Bob Alvis

 

Each week, Bob Alvis interviews local veterans, community volunteers and aerospace related guests on AV Veterans Talk, sponsored by Aerotech News and Review. The podcasts are uploaded to the Aerotech News and Review Facebook page as well as our YouTube channel.

Here is the link to Aerotech News and Review on Facebook:
Aerotech News and Review Facebook

Here is the link to our youtube channel:
Aerotech News YouTube Channel

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
News

Headlines – May 25, 2018

News As ISIS targets disappear in Iraq and Syria, U.S. military shifts focus to Afghanistan – As the war against the Islamic State terror group winds down in Iraq and Syria, the U.S. military is increasingly turning its attention to Afghanistan.   China’s J-20 stealth fighters will likely patrol Taiwan’s airspace soon — and the...
 
Full Story »

 
 
News

News Briefs – May 25, 2018

U.S. disinvites China from multinational military exercise The Pentagon said May 23 it has withdrawn an invitation for China to participate in a multinational naval exercise the U.S. is hosting this summer, a sign of fresh tension between Pacific powers. The move comes amid high-stakes maneuvering over North Korea’s nuclear program, which is scheduled to...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Space
nasa-moon

NASA: Commercial partners key to sustainable moon presence

As NASA shifts human exploration back to the Moon, U.S. commercial partnerships will be a key to expediting missions and building a sustainable presence on the lunar surface. The agency is orchestrating a robotic lunar campaign...
 
Full Story »

 