Aerotech News & Review


Defense

May 25, 2018
 

Successful weapons evaluation exercise comes to a close

Air Force photograph by R. Nial Bradshaw Air Force photograph by R. Nial Bradshaw

Royal Canadian Air Force structural technician Cpl. Matthew Roy salutes pilot Capt. Jason Berndt, both assigned to the 433rd Tactical Fighter Squadron, before takeoff May 3, 2018, at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. The Canadian unit participated in a Weapons Evaluation Systems Program, or WSEP, exercise conducted by the 86th Fighter Weapons Squadron, a Hill tenant unit.

Evaluation exercise Combat Hammer concluded May 10 at Hill AFB and the Utah Test and Training Range. Both are part of the Air Force’s Weapons System Evaluation Program, or WSEP.

The exercise evaluated the performance of munitions crews, maintenance, pilots, and aircraft while deploying air-to-ground precision guided munitions, also known as a “storage thru impact” assessment.

The goal of Combat Hammer is to evaluate the effectiveness, maintainability, suitability, and accuracy of precision guided air-to-ground munitions.

Aircraft involved in the exercise included F-16 Fighting Falcons from Shaw AFB, S.C., and CF-18 Hornets from Canada. In addition, several off-station units participated, including A-10 Thunderbolt IIs from the Boise Air National Guard in Idaho and B-52 Stratofortresses from Barksdale AFB, La.

The 86th Fighter Weapons Squadron Det. 1, a Hill tenant unit, conducted Combat Hammer with support from the 86th FWS at Eglin AFB, Fla., the 75th Air Base Wing and 388th Fighter Wing at Hill, and multiple other base mission partners.
 

Air Force photograph by R. Nial Bradshaw Air Force photograph by R. Nial Bradshaw

Royal Canadian Air Force pilot Capt. Jason Berndt and structural technician Cpl. Matthew Roy, assigned to the 433rd Tactical Fighter Squadron, perform pre-flight checks May 3, 2018, at Hill Air Force Base, Utah.

 

Air Force photograph by R. Nial Bradshaw Air Force photograph by R. Nial Bradshaw

Royal Canadian Air Force pilot Capt. Hamilton, 433rd Tactical Fighter Squadron, performs pre-flight inspections May 3, 2018, at Hill Air Force Base, Utah.

 

Air Force photograph by R. Nial Bradshaw Air Force photograph by R. Nial Bradshaw

Royal Canadian Air Force pilot Capt. Jason Berndt, assigned to the 433rd Tactical Fighter Squadron, climbs a ladder to the cockpit of an F-18A fighter jet May 3, 2018, at Hill Air Force Base, Utah.

 

Air Force photograph by R. Nial Bradshaw Air Force photograph by R. Nial Bradshaw

Royal Canadian Air Force pilot Capt. Jason Berndt, assigned to the 433rd Tactical Fighter Squadron, prepares for flight May 3, 2018, Hill Air Force Base, Utah.

 

Air Force photograph by Todd Cromar Air Force photograph by Todd Cromar

Staff Sgt. Jeremy Andrews, 79th Fighter Squadron, provides recovery support to Major Brian Lewis, “Chewy”, after returning from an F-16 training mission, May 10, 2018, at Hill Air Force Base, Utah.

 

Air Force photograph by Todd Cromar Air Force photograph by Todd Cromar

Maj. Brian “Chewy” Lewis, 79th Fighter Squadron, returns from an F-16 training mission, May 10, 2018, at Hill Air Force Base, Utah.

 

Air Force photograph by Todd Cromar Air Force photograph by Todd Cromar

Staff Sgt. Jeremy Andrews and Staff Sgt. Brian Staller, both with 79th Tactical Fighter Squadron, provide recovery support for an F-16 from Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., after a training mission, May 10, 2018, at Hill Air Force Base, Utah.

 

Air Force photograph by Todd Cromar Air Force photograph by Todd Cromar

Three F-16’s from 79th Fighter Squadron, Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, sit on the ramp after returning from a training mission, May 10, 2018, at Hill Air Force Base, Utah.

 

Air Force photograph by Todd Cromar Air Force photograph by Todd Cromar

Airman 1st Class Krystin Bartelt, 79th Fighter Squadron, provides recovery support for an F-16 from Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., after a training mission, May 10, 2018, at Hill Air Force Base, Utah.

 

Air Force photograph by Todd Cromar Air Force photograph by Todd Cromar

Staff Sgt. Jeremy Andrews, 79th Fighter Squadron, provides support for an F-16 from Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., after a training mission, May 10, 2018, at Hill Air Force Base, Utah.



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

2018 Los Angeles County Air Show Guide

LA County Air Show, featuring the USAF F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team and more! Includes flight line map and information on aerial performances and static displays. Presented by Lockheed Martin at Fox Airfield, Lancaster CA, March 24 & 25 2018.

LA County Air Show Guide

 

AV Veteran Talk- Bob Alvis

 

Each week, Bob Alvis interviews local veterans, community volunteers and aerospace related guests on AV Veterans Talk, sponsored by Aerotech News and Review. The podcasts are uploaded to the Aerotech News and Review Facebook page as well as our YouTube channel.

Here is the link to Aerotech News and Review on Facebook:
Aerotech News and Review Facebook

Here is the link to our youtube channel:
Aerotech News YouTube Channel

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
News

Headlines – May 25, 2018

News As ISIS targets disappear in Iraq and Syria, U.S. military shifts focus to Afghanistan – As the war against the Islamic State terror group winds down in Iraq and Syria, the U.S. military is increasingly turning its attention to Afghanistan.   China’s J-20 stealth fighters will likely patrol Taiwan’s airspace soon — and the...
 
Full Story »

 
 
News

News Briefs – May 25, 2018

U.S. disinvites China from multinational military exercise The Pentagon said May 23 it has withdrawn an invitation for China to participate in a multinational naval exercise the U.S. is hosting this summer, a sign of fresh tension between Pacific powers. The move comes amid high-stakes maneuvering over North Korea’s nuclear program, which is scheduled to...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Space
nasa-moon

NASA: Commercial partners key to sustainable moon presence

As NASA shifts human exploration back to the Moon, U.S. commercial partnerships will be a key to expediting missions and building a sustainable presence on the lunar surface. The agency is orchestrating a robotic lunar campaign...
 
Full Story »

 