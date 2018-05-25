Successful weapons evaluation exercise comes to a close

Air Force photograph by R. Nial Bradshaw
Royal Canadian Air Force structural technician Cpl. Matthew Roy salutes pilot Capt. Jason Berndt, both assigned to the 433rd Tactical Fighter Squadron, before takeoff May 3, 2018, at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. The Canadian unit participated in a Weapons Evaluation Systems Program, or WSEP, exercise conducted by the 86th Fighter Weapons Squadron, a Hill tenant unit.
Evaluation exercise Combat Hammer concluded May 10 at Hill AFB and the Utah Test and Training Range. Both are part of the Air Force’s Weapons System Evaluation Program, or WSEP.
The exercise evaluated the performance of munitions crews, maintenance, pilots, and aircraft while deploying air-to-ground precision guided munitions, also known as a “storage thru impact” assessment.
The goal of Combat Hammer is to evaluate the effectiveness, maintainability, suitability, and accuracy of precision guided air-to-ground munitions.
Aircraft involved in the exercise included F-16 Fighting Falcons from Shaw AFB, S.C., and CF-18 Hornets from Canada. In addition, several off-station units participated, including A-10 Thunderbolt IIs from the Boise Air National Guard in Idaho and B-52 Stratofortresses from Barksdale AFB, La.
The 86th Fighter Weapons Squadron Det. 1, a Hill tenant unit, conducted Combat Hammer with support from the 86th FWS at Eglin AFB, Fla., the 75th Air Base Wing and 388th Fighter Wing at Hill, and multiple other base mission partners.
Royal Canadian Air Force pilot Capt. Jason Berndt and structural technician Cpl. Matthew Roy, assigned to the 433rd Tactical Fighter Squadron, perform pre-flight checks May 3, 2018, at Hill Air Force Base, Utah.
Royal Canadian Air Force pilot Capt. Hamilton, 433rd Tactical Fighter Squadron, performs pre-flight inspections May 3, 2018, at Hill Air Force Base, Utah.
Royal Canadian Air Force pilot Capt. Jason Berndt, assigned to the 433rd Tactical Fighter Squadron, climbs a ladder to the cockpit of an F-18A fighter jet May 3, 2018, at Hill Air Force Base, Utah.
Royal Canadian Air Force pilot Capt. Jason Berndt, assigned to the 433rd Tactical Fighter Squadron, prepares for flight May 3, 2018, Hill Air Force Base, Utah.
Staff Sgt. Jeremy Andrews, 79th Fighter Squadron, provides recovery support to Major Brian Lewis, “Chewy”, after returning from an F-16 training mission, May 10, 2018, at Hill Air Force Base, Utah.
Maj. Brian “Chewy” Lewis, 79th Fighter Squadron, returns from an F-16 training mission, May 10, 2018, at Hill Air Force Base, Utah.
Staff Sgt. Jeremy Andrews and Staff Sgt. Brian Staller, both with 79th Tactical Fighter Squadron, provide recovery support for an F-16 from Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., after a training mission, May 10, 2018, at Hill Air Force Base, Utah.
Three F-16’s from 79th Fighter Squadron, Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, sit on the ramp after returning from a training mission, May 10, 2018, at Hill Air Force Base, Utah.
Airman 1st Class Krystin Bartelt, 79th Fighter Squadron, provides recovery support for an F-16 from Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., after a training mission, May 10, 2018, at Hill Air Force Base, Utah.
Staff Sgt. Jeremy Andrews, 79th Fighter Squadron, provides support for an F-16 from Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., after a training mission, May 10, 2018, at Hill Air Force Base, Utah.