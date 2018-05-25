Successful weapons evaluation exercise comes to a close

Evaluation exercise Combat Hammer concluded May 10 at Hill AFB and the Utah Test and Training Range. Both are part of the Air Force’s Weapons System Evaluation Program, or WSEP.

The exercise evaluated the performance of munitions crews, maintenance, pilots, and aircraft while deploying air-to-ground precision guided munitions, also known as a “storage thru impact” assessment.

The goal of Combat Hammer is to evaluate the effectiveness, maintainability, suitability, and accuracy of precision guided air-to-ground munitions.

Aircraft involved in the exercise included F-16 Fighting Falcons from Shaw AFB, S.C., and CF-18 Hornets from Canada. In addition, several off-station units participated, including A-10 Thunderbolt IIs from the Boise Air National Guard in Idaho and B-52 Stratofortresses from Barksdale AFB, La.

The 86th Fighter Weapons Squadron Det. 1, a Hill tenant unit, conducted Combat Hammer with support from the 86th FWS at Eglin AFB, Fla., the 75th Air Base Wing and 388th Fighter Wing at Hill, and multiple other base mission partners.

