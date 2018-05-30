Aerotech News & Review


News

May 30, 2018
 

A history of Memorial Day

Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Jared J. Duhon Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Jared J. Duhon

Air Force Brig. Gen. Phillip Stewart, commander of the 438th Air Expeditionary Wing and Train, Advise, Assist Command-Air, salutes a wreath during a Memorial Day service in Kabul, Afghanistan, May 28, 2018.

Three years after the Civil War ended, on May 5, 1868, the head of an organization of Union veterans — the Grand Army of the Republic — established Decoration Day as a time for the nation to decorate the graves of the war dead with flowers.

Maj. Gen. John A. Logan declared that Decoration Day should be observed on May 30. It is believed that date was chosen because flowers would be in bloom all over the country.

The first large observance was held that year at Arlington National Cemetery, across the Potomac River from Washington, D.C.
The ceremonies centered around the mourning-draped veranda of the Arlington mansion, once the home of Gen. Robert E. Lee. Various Washington officials, including Gen. and Mrs. Ulysses S. Grant, presided over the ceremonies. After speeches, children from the Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Orphan Home and members of the GAR made their way through the cemetery, strewing flowers on both Union and Confederate graves, reciting prayers and singing hymns.

Local observances claim to be first
Local springtime tributes to the Civil War dead already had been held in various places. One of the first occurred in Columbus, Miss., April 25, 1866, when a group of women visited a cemetery to decorate the graves of Confederate soldiers who had fallen in battle at Shiloh. Nearby were the graves of Union soldiers, neglected because they were the enemy. Disturbed at the sight of the bare graves, the women placed some of their flowers on those graves, as well.

Army photograph by Sgt. James K. McCann Army photograph by Sgt. James K. McCann

President Donald J. Trump places a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, as part of the 150th annual Defense Department National Memorial Day observance hosted by Defense Secretary James N. Mattis at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Va., May 28, 2018.

Today, cities in the North and the South claim to be the birthplace of Memorial Day in 1866. Both Macon and Columbus, Ga., claim the title, as well as Richmond, Va. The village of Boalsburg, Penn., claims it began there two years earlier. A stone in a Carbondale, Ill., cemetery carries the statement that the first Decoration Day ceremony took place there on April 29, 1866. Carbondale was the wartime home of Gen. Logan. Approximately 25 places have been named in connection with the origin of Memorial Day, many of them in the South where most of the war dead were buried.

Official birthplace declared
In 1966, Congress and President Lyndon Johnson declared Waterloo, N.Y., the “birthplace” of Memorial Day. There, a ceremony on May 5, 1866, honored local veterans who had fought in the Civil War. Businesses closed and residents flew flags at half-staff.

Supporters of Waterloo’s claim say earlier observances in other places were either informal, not community-wide or one-time events.

By the end of the 19th century, Memorial Day ceremonies were being held on May 30 throughout the nation. State legislatures passed proclamations designating the day, and the Army and Navy adopted regulations for proper observance at their facilities.

It was not until after World War I, however, that the day was expanded to honor those who have died in all American wars.

In 1971, Memorial Day was declared a national holiday by an act of Congress, though it is still often called Decoration Day. It was then also placed on the last Monday in May, as were some other federal holidays.

DOD photograph by Navy PO3 Cody Hendrix DOD photograph by Navy PO3 Cody Hendrix

Members of the U.S. Naval Hospital, Naples color guard participate in a Memorial Day ceremony at Rhone American Cemetery, Draguignan, France, May 27, 2018. The ceremony was in remembrance of the service members who fought and died to liberate southern France during World War II.

Some states have Confederate observances
Many Southern states also have their own days for honoring the Confederate dead.

Mississippi celebrates Confederate Memorial Day on the last Monday of April, Alabama on the fourth Monday of April, and Georgia on April 26. North and South Carolina observe it on May 10, Louisiana on June 3 and Tennessee calls that date Confederate Decoration Day. Texas celebrates Confederate Heroes Day January 19 and Virginia calls the last Monday in May Confederate Memorial Day.

General Logan’s order for his posts to decorate graves in 1868 “with the choicest flowers of springtime” urged: “We should guard their graves with sacred vigilance … Let pleasant paths invite the coming and going of reverent visitors and fond mourners. Let no neglect, no ravages of time, testify to the present or to the coming generations that we have forgotten as a people the cost of a free and undivided republic.”

The crowd attending the first Memorial Day ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery was approximately the same size as those that attend today’s observance, about 5,000 people. Then, as now, small American flags were placed on each grave — a tradition followed at many national cemeteries today.

In recent years, the custom has grown in many families to decorate the graves of all departed loved ones.

Army photograph by Ashley L. Keasler Army photograph by Ashley L. Keasler

Army Brig. Gen. Kate Leahy, deputy commanding general for Mobilization and Reserve Affairs of U.S. Army Europe, and Command Sgt. Major Robert Abernethy, USAREUR senior enlisted advisor, render salutes during a Memorial Day ceremony at Lucius D. Clay Kaserne, Wiesbaden, Germany on May 24, 2018. The ceremony was conducted to honor and remember those who have given their lives while serving in uniform.

The origins of special services to honor those who die in war can be found in antiquity. The Athenian leader Pericles offered a tribute to the fallen heroes of the Peloponnesian War over 24 centuries ago that could be applied today to the 1.1 million Americans who have died in the nation’s wars: “Not only are they commemorated by columns and inscriptions, but there dwells also an unwritten memorial of them, graven not on stone but in the hearts of men.”

To ensure the sacrifices of America’s fallen heroes are never forgotten, in December 2000, the U.S. Congress passed and the president signed into law “The National Moment of Remembrance Act,” P.L. 106-579, creating the White House Commission on the National Moment of Remembrance.

Army photograph by Spec. Lane Hiser Army photograph by Spec. Lane Hiser

A soldier assigned to the 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard), participate in “Flags In” at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Va., May 24, 2018.

The commission’s charter is to “encourage the people of the United States to give something back to their country, which provides them so much freedom and opportunity” by encouraging and coordinating commemorations in the United States of Memorial Day and the National Moment of Remembrance.

The National Moment of Remembrance encourages all Americans to pause wherever they are at 3 p.m. local time on Memorial Day for a minute of silence to remember and honor those who have died in service to the nation. As Moment of Remembrance founder Carmella LaSpada states: “It’s a way we can all help put the memorial back in Memorial Day.”

Editor’s note: Information courtesy of www.va.gov.
 

Army photograph by Elizabeth Fraser Army photograph by Elizabeth Fraser

Soldiers assigned to the 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment, known as “The Old Guard,” place American flags in front of headstones during “Flags In” at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Va., May 24, 2018.



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

2018 Los Angeles County Air Show Guide

LA County Air Show, featuring the USAF F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team and more! Includes flight line map and information on aerial performances and static displays. Presented by Lockheed Martin at Fox Airfield, Lancaster CA, March 24 & 25 2018.

LA County Air Show Guide

 

AV Veteran Talk- Bob Alvis

 

Each week, Bob Alvis interviews local veterans, community volunteers and aerospace related guests on AV Veterans Talk, sponsored by Aerotech News and Review. The podcasts are uploaded to the Aerotech News and Review Facebook page as well as our YouTube channel.

Here is the link to Aerotech News and Review on Facebook:
Aerotech News and Review Facebook

Here is the link to our youtube channel:
Aerotech News YouTube Channel

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Local
virgin-galactic2

Virgin Galactic conducts second test flight of VSS Unity

Sir Richard Branson joined Virgin Galactic and The Spaceship Company teams May 29, on the Mojave Air and Space Port flight line, to witness VSS Unity’s second successful, supersonic, rocket powered test flight. “It was grea...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Business
raytheon-romania

Raytheon awarded contract to produce Romania’s new Patriot system

The U.S. Army has awarded Raytheon a $395.8 million contract for production of Romania’s Patriot™ Air and Missile Defense System. Announced by the Department of Defense on May 24, the contract calls for Raytheon to buil...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Space
NASA photograph

NASA remembers shuttle astronaut Don Peterson

NASA photograph Astronaut Don Peterson NASA today is remembering Don Peterson, who flew aboard the first flight of the Space Shuttle Challenger and took part in the first spacewalk of the shuttle program. His May 27 death was ...
 
Full Story »

 