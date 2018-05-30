Headlines – May 30, 2018

News

How China acquires ‘the crown jewels’ of U.S. technology –

The U.S. government was well aware of China’s aggressive strategy of leveraging private investors to buy up the latest American technology when, early last year, a company called Avatar Integrated Systems showed up at a bankruptcy court in Delaware hoping to buy the California chip-designer ATop Tech.



Does a permanent base in Poland make sense? –

Poland has wanted an increase in U.S. presence in its country for some time as it looks to beef up its security against an aggressive Russia. But even as powers-that-be within the government take steps to openly circulate a proposal to permanently station a U.S. armored division in the country, questions swirl as to whether it’s practical, desirable or even affordable for the U.S.





Business

‘Euro Hawk’ fiasco looms large in Germany’s new spy drone search –

Bruised by a failed program that ate through $700 million five years ago, defense officials here are eager to avoid painful mistakes as they prepare the purchase of three Northrop Grumman-made “Triton” unmanned aircraft from the U.S. Navy.



Halo Neuroscience takes aim at SOF CQB training –

Halo Neuroscience is aiming to expand the utility of its Transcranial Direct Current Stimulation technology – which is currently used to assist rehabilitation of injured special operations forces operators – to tactical training applications.



Sierra Nevada has a counter-drone system that works on the move –

The counter-drone solution set is already crowded, but a Sierra Nevada-led team is seeking to set itself apart with a system that can work on the move.



French VBMR-L set for 2019 rollout –

The first 4×4 Vehicule Blinde Multi-Role-Light vehicles developed by Nexter Systems for the French Army will be completed in 2019, with an initial operating capability expected in 2021.



Czech defense minister orders probe into Israeli radar deal –

The Czech Republic’s defense minister has ordered the military police to launch an investigation into the pending purchase of eight ELM-2084 multimission radars from Elta Systems, a subsidiary of Israel Aerospace Industries.



Future of F-35 in Italy remains a mystery under new government –

Two populist parties on the brink of forming Italy’s first populist government claim strong backing to the country’s defense industry, marking a change of tack after earlier criticism of the sector.



Turkey, Pakistan reach their largest-ever defense contract –

Turkey and Pakistan have agreed on the sale of a batch of 30 Turkish-made T129 ATAK multirole combat helicopters, Turkish officials have said.



U.S. Air Force releases official A-10 wing replacement RFP –

The U.S. Air Force released on 25 May its official request for proposals to replace 112 wing sets on its Fairchild Republic A-10 fleet.



This tech might fix a deadly problem troops face when strapping on goggles –

Despite changes in coatings and materials, whether in arctic conditions or humid jungle environments, goggles that troops use to protect their eyes and see on missions continue to have problems fogging up.



This new pack design could compete to be SOCOM’s next rucksack suite –

It’s a problem that plagues dismounted troops: packing the right amount of gear in their rucks and associated body-worn gear to accomplish the mission and also sustain themselves should their work run longer than expected.



India, Russia team up to overcome U.S. sanctions on defense deals –

India and Russia have pledged to jointly create a plan to resolve U.S. sanctions on Russia that is hampering defense deals between New Delhi and Moscow.



South Korea to deploy K-SAAM on second Dokdo class –

The Republic of Korea Navy’s second Dokdo-class helicopter carrier will deploy an indigenously developed weapon referred to in the country as Korean Surface-to-Air Anti-Missile an industry representative close to the matter has confirmed with Jane’s.



Kazakhstan orders four more Mi-35 helicopters from Russia –

Kazakhstan has ordered four more Mil Mi-35M (‘Hind-E’) combat helicopters from Russia, according to a 29 May statement by the TASS news agency.



Turkey, Rolls-Royce set deadline for talks over homemade jet’s engine –

Rolls-Royce and Turkey’s defense procurement agency have signed a letter of intent to finalize negotiations by July 31 on an engine program that will power the TF-X, Turkey’s indigenous fighter jet in the making.



Dutch-German tank battalion receives first Leopard 2A6MA2 –

The remaining 16 main battle tanks are scheduled to be delivered to the battalion in Lohheide, northern Germany, by the end of June.





Defense

Trump officially nominates new commander for Afghan war –

President Trump has officially nominated Lt. Gen. Austin “Scott” Miller to be the next commander of U.S.-led forces in Afghanistan, the Pentagon announced May 29.



Here’s why the Senate wants to split Pentagon’s Personnel and Readiness Office –

Robert Wilkie has a chance not only to become the next Veterans Affairs secretary but also the last Pentagon undersecretary for personnel and readiness.



Why did Air Force cancel F-15C electronic warfare upgrade? –

When the U.S. Air Force canceled the procurement of a new electronic warfare system for its F-15C models, it failed to notify a key Defense Department oversight organization, the Defense Department’s inspector general found in a report.



This is the laser that Marines have chosen to dazzle, hail, warn –

The Marines are replacing the “mini-green” laser with an upgraded version of the hail and warning system that integrates laser range finding and allows troops to better target individuals with the laser to avoid lethal encounters.



Following deadly MV-22 crash investigation, Corps pushes new guidance on water egress training –

The Corps has released new interim guidance on underwater egress training following the release of an investigation into a deadly MV-22 crash off the coast of Australia that killed three Marines.





Veterans

Arlington Cemetery, nearly full, may become more exclusive –

To preserve space for future war heroes in the country’s premier national cemetery, the Army is considering new rules that would turn away many currently eligible veterans.



The fading battlefields of World War I –

This year will mark the passing of a full century since the end of World War I—a hundred years since the “War to End All Wars.”



Battling depression, suicide among female veterans –

The suicide rate for female veterans has soared 85 percent in recent years, leading the military, VA and advocacy groups to try new ways to improve women’s mental health care during and after service.