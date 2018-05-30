Aerotech News & Review


Raytheon, Australia’s DST ink electronic warfare agreement

EL SEGUNDO, Calif.–Raytheon has signed an interactive project agreement with Defence Science and Technology to work collaboratively to develop and prototype advanced electronic warfare capabilities for the Australian Defence Force’s priorities and programs.

Australia’s Chief Defence Scientist, Dr Alex Zelinsky, has welcomed the agreement saying it further strengthens the partnership between DST and Raytheon.

“Our ability to build Defence capability relies on support from industry to deliver leading-edge innovation and research,” said Dr Zelinsky. “Scientific organisations alone cannot achieve the needed advances without extensive collaboration with industry and academia.”

Under the agreement, Raytheon will provide its Multi-Function Receiver Exciter System test bench, a control system and a modeling and simulation environment. The lab will use MFIRES, a part of a product family that includes Raytheon’s Next Generation Jammer Mid-band, to evolve and test advanced EW techniques.

“Controlling the electromagnetic spectrum is essential to today’s mission success,” said Doug Marimon, director of Raytheon Electronic Warfare Systems. “By combining U.S. and Australian strengths, we enhance our ability to deliver decisive EW capabilities in the Pacific and beyond.” 

Along with its electronic attack capability, MFIRES is also a radar warning receiver, providing electronic support and protection. Integrating multiple functions enables system success across the full EW mission by using less power, weight and space, all crucial elements in creating a significant advantage in electronic warfare.

Raytheon brings 50 years of EW experience and an established reputation for electromagnetic spectrum reliability and performance. DST Group, Australian industry and Raytheon will stand-up the lab in Adelaide, where they will take the first step toward creating a sovereign, integrated electronic warfare solution in Australia.



 

