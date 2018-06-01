F-22 Raptors return to Kadena Air Base

F-22A Raptors, aircrew and support personnel, assigned to the 525th Fighter Squadron, Joint Base Elemendorf-Richardson, Alaska, deployed to Kadena Air Base, Japan under U.S. Indo-Pacific Command’s theater security package program, May 29, 2018.

Pacific Air Forces TSP deployments to the Indo-Pacific region signify a continued commitment to regional stability and security and have served as a routine and integral part of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command’s force posture since March 2004.

F-22s are a familiar sight over the skies of Okinawa; the jets have based at Kadena AB routinely over the past 10 years, with the last deployment occurring there in 2014. Earlier this year, F-35As re-deployed to Hill Air Force Base, Utah, from Kadena AB after a six month rotation in-theater. Combined, these deployments re-enforce PACAF’s commitment to the employment of fifth-generation fighter technology within the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command area of responsibility.

The United States routinely evaluates readiness and repositions forces as needed to ensure the capabilities necessary to meet obligations in the Indo-Pacific region. These deployments demonstrate the continued U.S. commitment to fulfil security responsibilities throughout the Western Pacific and to maintain peace and stability throughout the region.