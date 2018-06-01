Aerotech News & Review


Business

June 1, 2018
 

GA-ASI, Pratt & Whitney team demonstrate successful MQ-25 engine test

The Pratt & Whitney PW815 engine was selected by General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. to power their proposed solution for the U.S. Navy’s MQ-25 Stingray unmanned aerial refueling aircraft.

On April 25, the GA-ASI/P&W team completed its first powered run of the PW815 with the GA-ASI MQ-25A inlet and exhaust configuration. The test met all objectives and collected extensive data that the team is now evaluating.

“Through the superb efforts of personnel from both companies, we were able to move the test date forward by almost two months, from the originally scheduled date in late May,” said David R. Alexander, president, Aircraft Systems, GA-ASI. “This is just another example of how we are working to reduce risk and accelerate capability. GA-ASI has a 14 year history working with P&W and selected the PW815 engine for the MQ-25 based on its exceptional performance and fuel efficiency. This performance and efficiency will subsequently translate into more available fuel for the receiving aircraft. Additionally, initial studies have shown the PW815 is well-suited for a carrier environment.”

The rapid development of the engine test stand demonstrates the team’s dedication to the principles of the U.S. Navy’s Maritime Accelerated Capability Office (MACO). The test stand was commissioned at the beginning of 2018 and the first test run was ready just three months later. A PW815 engine was delivered to GA-ASI’s test facility on March 5th and by early April, the team successfully performed the first test.

“Through many years of working with GA-ASI, we are routinely impressed with the quality of work produced and speed at which it is accomplished,” said Kinda Eastwood, senior director of F117 and Tanker Programs of Pratt & Whitney. “This engine run was no exception. It performed flawlessly and met all test requirements. GA-ASI continuously pushes the envelope to meet the objectives and timelines for their customers.”

The GA-ASI and Pratt & Whitney team will continue risk reduction testing in anticipation of the Navy’s MQ-25 selection in the coming months.



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

2018 Los Angeles County Air Show Guide

LA County Air Show, featuring the USAF F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team and more! Includes flight line map and information on aerial performances and static displays. Presented by Lockheed Martin at Fox Airfield, Lancaster CA, March 24 & 25 2018.

LA County Air Show Guide

 

AV Veteran Talk- Bob Alvis

 

Each week, Bob Alvis interviews local veterans, community volunteers and aerospace related guests on AV Veterans Talk, sponsored by Aerotech News and Review. The podcasts are uploaded to the Aerotech News and Review Facebook page as well as our YouTube channel.

Here is the link to Aerotech News and Review on Facebook:
Aerotech News and Review Facebook

Here is the link to our youtube channel:
Aerotech News YouTube Channel

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Local
Lockheed Martin photograph by Christopher Higgins

Lockheed Martin pilot celebrates 20th anniversary of his first flight in the F-22

Lockheed Martin photograph by Christopher Higgins Steve “Hooter” Rainey celebrated the 20th anniversary of his first flight in the F-22 Raptor, May 17, 2018. Rainey was the first Air Force F-22 pilot and has had the unique ...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Business
Lockheed Martin photograph

LCS II (Sioux City) completes acceptance trials

Lockheed Martin photograph LCS 11 (Sioux City) has completed Acceptance Trials in Lake Michigan. Littoral Combat Ship 11, the future USS Sioux City, has completed Acceptance Trials in the waters of Lake Michigan. LCS 11 is the ...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Defense
Army photograph by Kyle J.O. Olsen

Small, birdlike UAS to provide eyes in the sky for Soldiers

Army photograph by Kyle J.O. Olsen Sgt. Justin L. Bertoniere, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, looks at his display as he prepares to launch the Black Hornet III during field testing at Fort A.P. Hill, Va. The A...
 
Full Story »

 