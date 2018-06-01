Headlines – June 1, 2018

News
Why should the U.S. stay in Afghanistan? Here’s what the top commander there said –
It’s been two years since Army Gen. John Nicholson assumed command of U.S. and NATO forces in Afghanistan.
Business
Japan buys radar warning receivers that adapt to new threats –
Raytheon has won a U.S. Air Force contract to manufacture AN/ALR-69A(V) digital radar warning receivers (RWR) for Japan under a foreign military sale, the Department of Defense announced May 29.
How a Pentagon contract became an identity crisis for Google –
Fei-Fei Li is among the brightest stars in the burgeoning field of artificial intelligence, somehow managing to hold down two demanding jobs simultaneously: head of Stanford University’s A.I. lab and chief scientist for A.I. at Google Cloud, one of the search giant’s most promising enterprises.
Berlin nears its first-ever combat drone – minus the weapons –
Government leaders are close to winning parliamentary approval for the country’s first weapons-capable drone, pitching a plan this week to lease the aircraft now and negotiate for the missiles later.
We spent three days on a top contender for the Navy’s future frigate. Here’s what you need to know –
The Italian Navy’s anti-submarine warfare FREMM Alpino is in the United States on a tour of the East Coast.
Another U.S. Air Force aircraft contract got delayed. Here are the details –
The Air Force had planned to award two contracts this summer for major aircraft competitions, but one of them — the UH-1N Huey replacement — may slip into the fall, the service’s top civilian said May 29.
Defense
INDOPACOM, it is: US Pacific Command gets renamed –
Defense Secretary Jim Mattis announced June 30 that U.S. Pacific Command would now be called U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, in the latest move to counter Chinese economic and military pressure in the region.
U.S. military still wants a belly gun for the V-22 Osprey –
For years, officials have wanted a forward firing gun under the Bell-Boeing V-22 Osprey’s belly to give it extra defensive measures when landing in an enemy hot zone.
Is it worth it to merge commissaries, exchanges? DOD is getting serious about finding out –
Deputy Secretary of Defense Patrick Shanahan has signed off on the first official step toward consolidating the military commissaries and exchanges into one system.
Pentagon is being sued for allegedly discriminating against people living with HIV –
Two non-profit legal organizations focused on advancing LGBT rights and the rights of people living with HIV are suing the Department of Defense for what they allege are discriminatory policies that restrict the ability of people living with HIV to serve in the U.S. military.
Pentagon still lacks accurate property inventory, says watchdog –
Defense facility planners have made progress on behalf of the armed services toward accurate projections of needed infrastructure.
Army updates functions check, malfunction drill after M4A1 mishap –
U.S. Army weapons officials recently sent two safety messages to all services updating the functions check and immediate action drill for the M4A1 carbine after a soldier experienced an unexplained, unintended discharge.
Congress on target for dogfight over military aircraft –
Due to rising F-35 sustainment costs, the U.S. Senate’s annual defense policy bill proposes shaving two aircraft off the president’s request to buy 77 in 2019.
Veterans
Marine who died in World War II buried in Massachusetts –
A decorated U.S. Marine killed during the Battle of Guadalcanal in World War II has finally been laid to rest in his home state of Massachusetts.
Why HUD secretary says the increase in homeless veterans is concerning –
Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson says he is concerned by the nationwide rise in homeless veterans last year, but not pessimistic.
Big changes for VA’s leadership –
The White House named Peter O’Rourke as acting Veterans Affairs secretary after Robert Wilkie stepped down from the post to begin his formal confirmation process for the department’s permanent top job.
National veterans cemetery dedicated in southern Colorado –
A national veterans cemetery two decades in the making was dedicated Friday near Colorado Springs.
Veterans’ group to bury remains left at the Vietnam Wall –
The National Park Service has reached an agreement with a nonprofit veterans’ organization to take custody of cremated remains left at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial and bury them with honors in a private in-ground vault in Virginia.