Raytheon to expand radar manufacturing in Mississippi

Raytheon is expanding the footprint of its Forest-based manufacturing center, company and state officials announced today.

A new building on the campus will be a hub for test, integration and production of s-band radars – including the U.S. Navy’s next generation SPY-6, Air and Missile Defense Radar program.

“Construction of a new radar production facility is the next step in our decades-long partnership with the state of Mississippi and its highly skilled workforce,” said Wes Kremer, president of Raytheon’s Integrated Defense Systems business. “Together we will integrate, test and deliver the most technologically advanced military radar systems to our U.S. and international customers.”

Raytheon is investing $100 million in the new 50,000 square foot Leadership in Environmental Design, or LEED, certified facility that will provide future growth opportunities across the company’s diverse product portfolio.

The new radar production facility will bring dozens of jobs to Forest over the next five years – including the potential for future personnel growth – in addition to many dozens of external jobs from the local community in support of the construction, supply and design of the facility.

Governor Phil Bryant said, “Raytheon recognizes the value of continued investment in the state of Mississippi. Together, along with Raytheon’s outstanding employees, we will continue supporting the U.S. military and strengthening our national defense through the innovative, high-tech radar systems developed in East Mississippi.”

The facility will become the newest addition to Raytheon’s existing Consolidated Manufacturing Center campus in Forest, which will continue uninterrupted delivery on critical commitments across the airborne radar and electronic warfare markets.