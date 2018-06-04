Aerotech News & Review


Defense

June 4, 2018
 

RQ-4 Global Hawks arrive at Misawa AB

An RQ-4 Global Hawk, assigned to the 69th Reconnaissance Group, Detachment 1, Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, lands at Misawa Air Base, Japan, June 1, 2018, for a temporary intra-theater routine deployment. The movement maintains operations for Global Hawks during months of inclement weather endured at Andersen, such as typhoons and other scenarios which have the potential to hinder readiness.

The U.S. Air Force deployed a squadron of RQ-4 Global Hawks June 1, 2018, intra-theater to Misawa Air Base, Japan, from Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, in order to maintain theater-wide Global Hawk operations through the Summer and Fall. 

This rotational deployment of the Global Hawk is temporary but necessary in order to provide a base from which the platform can be reliably operated during months in which inclement weather, including typhoon activities, has the potential to hinder readiness.

The Andersen-based RQ-4s were deployed to Yokota Air Base, Japan, in 2017 and to Misawa AB in 2014 and 2015 for the same reasons. The United States continues to deploy its most advanced capabilities to Japan, including the Global Hawk, as a part of the commitment to the security of Japan and to the stability of the region.



 

