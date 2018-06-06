Aerotech News & Review


News

June 6, 2018
 

News Briefs – June 6, 2018

NATO aircraft start policing Montenegro’s airspace

NATO aircraft have started policing Montenegro’s airspace, a year after the small Adriatic state became a member of the Western military alliance despite strong opposition from Russia.
Italian and Greek warplanes held an exercise in the skies over Montenegro’s capital, Podgorica, on June 5. They intercepted an “intruder” aircraft and forced it to land in a symbolic start of the mission.
Defense Minister Predrag Boskovic said “from now on, our skies and the sea are protected.”
Montenegro joined NATO a year ago as the military alliance’s 29th member despite opposition from Moscow which considers the Adriatic country a historic Slavic ally and is opposed to NATO’s enlargement.
After separating from a union with Serbia in 2006, tiny Montenegro was left without fixed-wing military aircraft. It has about a dozen operational helicopters. AP
 

Israel Aerospace Industries names new North America chief

Israel Aerospace Industries has named Swami Iyer, a former military pilot and veteran executive in the aerospace, defense and cybersecurity industries, as chief executive of its North American operations.
Iyer most recently was president of cyber and network security company Ultra Electronics, 3eTI, and previously was an executive at Honeywell Aerospace. He also was a lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Air Force.
State-owned Israel Aerospace is the country’s leading aerospace and aviation company, serving the civilian and defense markets. It reported over $3.5 billion in sales last year.
Harel Locker, chairman of the board, said the U.S. represents 75 percent of the company’s global market. He said Monday he is confident Iyer “will succeed in unlocking the potential available to IAI in the U.S. market.” AP



 

